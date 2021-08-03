Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Ex PJ Tucker Signs Big-Money Deal With Heat

Tucker will join a Miami team that has made a fury of big-time moves since the start of free agency late Monday afternoon.
Author:

PJ Tucker has had a life-changing last month of basketball. At age 36, the former Longhorn won his first career title with the Milwaukee Bucks on July 20 after taking down the Phoenix Suns in six games to win the franchise's first ring in 50 years.

Now, in the midst of a 15-year professional career that has taken him internationally, he'll join his fifth NBA team. Tucker has signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Tucker will now join an experienced and deep Heat squad that revamped through free agency on Monday night. The team resigned star Jimmy Butler to a max extension, while also acquiring veteran Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade deal. 

The details for these moves and others made by the Heat today can be found here.

READ MORE: Former Longhorn Jarrett Allen Reaches Five-Year, $100 Million Extension With Cavaliers

Tucker, a former teammate of Lowry's in Toronto during the 2016-2017 season, will help set the tone for a championship-caliber Miami team full of play-making veterans. With the experience of head coach Erik Spoelstra, the Heat have put themselves in a position to head back to the NBA Finals once again after falling short in 2020. 

Despite having the opportunity to stay in Milwaukee to defend a championship, Tucker chose to head to South Beach. He'll bring unmatchable energy on the defensive end and won't hesitate to pull from catch-and-shoot three-point spots, especially in the corners.

In his career, Tucker is averaging 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 36 percent from deep and 42 percent overall.  

After starting out last season on a rebuilding Rockets team, Tucker was traded to the Bucks at the deadline en route to his first career NBA championship. Now with the Heat, he'll have a chance to earn himself back-to-back titles going into his 16th season. 

