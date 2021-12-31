No. 17 Texas (10-2) will begin 2022 with Big 12 play, as the Longhorns welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-1) to the Erwin Center on New Year's Day at 11 a.m. C.T.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 78-33 win Tuesday at home against Incarnate Word. Coach Chris Beard and the burnt orange look to build on their 9-0 home record against veteran coach Bob Huggins and West Virginia.

"We're looking forward to getting things started on Saturday against a quality opponent, Hall-of-Fame coach, and a team we've had a lot of great battles with over the years," Beard said Thursday. "It's a team we have a lot of respect for."

The Mountaineers are currently riding an eight-game winning streak headed into the conference opener for both teams. WVU, the lowest-scoring team in the league at 70.4, is led by senior guard Taz Sherman.

Sherman accounts for nearly 30 percent WVU's production. His scoring average of 20.9 points is good for second in the Big 12 and he dishes out a team-best 2.8 assists.

"Taz is a really good scorer," Beard said. "He came into our league and ran his own race and developed from a guy that was playing a role to a guy that was a full-time player. He's one of the best scorers not only in our league, but in college basketball."

West Virginia's record might seem like a surprise considering its scoring production, but Beard understands that Huggins-coached teams are defined by defensive intensity and causing havoc.

"They're extremely aggressive," he said. "They'll try to speed up the game and they've got some different looks that they're doing. Coach Huggins normally saves some things for conference play, so we're expecting the unexpected as well."

The Mountaineers are led on the defensive end by senior guard Kedrian Johnson, second in the Big 12 with an impressive 2.3 steals per game.

Beard spoke highly of senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, calling him "the poster of West Virginia defense."

"(Osabuohien) is a dynamic defensive player," Beard said. "He can guard all five positions."

Luckily for the Longhorns, limiting turnovers on offense has been key over the first 12 games. Texas' 10.7 turnovers per game are the fewest in the Big 12.

Aside from the early-season matchup with Gonzaga, the New Year's Day battle with the Mountaineers will likely be the toughest defensive test Texas has faced up to this point.

"They've got that ingredient and that toughness," Beard said. "Whenever you play Coach Huggins' team, it's a great measuring stick for you."

