Austin Police Release Statement, Mugshot of Longhorns Coach Chris Beard

Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning on assault charges and was booked into Travis County Jail.

Now, the Austin Police Department has released an official mugshot and statement following the arrest.

One report also stated that Beard's bond has been set at $10,000.

Per the release:

"On December 12, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the Austin Police Department (APD) received a 9-1-1 call for a disturbance in the 1900 block of Vista Lane. The caller reported the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one of the individuals had left the house. APD officers responded and located a woman who stated she had been assaulted and strangled by Christopher Michael Beard.

"Beard was booked into Travis County Jail. He is charged with Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation - Family Violence, a third degree felony."

The University of Texas released a statement on the situation on Monday.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

The Longhorns host the Rice Owls at Moody Center on Monday night.

This is a developing story.

