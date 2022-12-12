Skip to main content

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Assault Charges

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was arrested on charges of assault early Monday morning.

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on assault charges early on Monday morning, per the Travis County Sherriff's office

Beard was booked on a third-degree felony, which carries up to 10 years in Prison if convicted. 

The University of Texas released a statement on the situation on Monday.

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

According to the police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'. 

According to a report from Tony Plohetski of KVUE News in Austin, Beard remains in custody at the Travis County Jail and has not seen a judge. 

Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, has since proclaimed his client innocent of all charges. 

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and has led Texas to a 29-13 record.

So far in 2022, Beard has the Longhorns sitting at 7-1 overall and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

chris beard gonzaga 42
Play
News

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard '100 Percent Innocent', Says Attorney

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard's attorney has jumped to his clients defense following his arrest on Monday morning.

By Matt Galatzan
Sark
Play
News

Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?

According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 4343
Play
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Says Longhorns Had 'Never Worked Harder' in Prep for Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Texas Longhorns clearly had some built-up motivation following a disappointing loss to Illinois.

By Zach Dimmitt

Beard first became a head coach at McMurry University in 2012, and has also had stops at Angelo State, Arkansas Little Rock, and Texas Tech, compiling a 237–98 overall record.

Beard is also 10-4 in NCAA tournaments and helped Texas Tech reach a final four and national title game in 2019.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Stick with LonghornsCountry.com for the latest updates. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

chris beard gonzaga 42
News

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard '100 Percent Innocent', Says Attorney

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard's attorney has jumped to his clients defense following his arrest on Monday morning.

By Matt Galatzan
Sark
News

Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?

According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.

By Matt Galatzan
chris beard 4343
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Says Longhorns Had 'Never Worked Harder' in Prep for Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Texas Longhorns clearly had some built-up motivation following a disappointing loss to Illinois.

By Zach Dimmitt
Justin Benton
Recruiting

Texas Hosts Big 12 DL Commit on Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Timmy Allen
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Survive Early Scare, Cruise to Blowout Win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Texas Longhorns needed a convincing bounce-back win after having one slip away against Illinois in New York City on Tuesday. They got this and more in a blowout victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Moody Center on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
brock cunningham 33232
Men's Basketball

Brock Cunningham Explains Unique Role With Longhorns

Brock relishes his role as a team disrupter leading to early season success.

By Adam Glick
dillon mitchell 432
Men's Basketball

No. 2 Longhorns vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns will look to avoid being the third Big 12 team this season that Arkansas-Pine Bluff nearly upsets on the road.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19540827
Football

Texas Longhorns to Host Stanford Punter Ryan Sandborn

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff