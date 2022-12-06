No. 2 Longhorns vs. No. 17 Illinois: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns face the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini inside Madison Square Garden Tuesday night in a matchup that's part of the Jimmy V Classic.

Illinois will be the third true test the Longhorns have faced so far this college basketball season. Texas recently out-dueled No. 21 Creighton stifling them on the defensive end winning 72-67. The Longhorns enter this top 20 ranked matchup at 6-0 as they look to knock off another power conference opponent.

The Fighting Illini enter the game at 6-2 after dropping their first Big 10 contest to No. 13 Maryland 71-66 last Friday. Illinois has also faced a gauntlet non-conference schedule so far this season. The Illini have squared off against the likes of UCLA, Virginia, and Syracuse.

Illinois is led by a familiar face to Longhorn fans and Texas head coach Chris Beard. Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team with 19.8 points per game and will be looking to make a statement against his former coach since transferring from Texas Tech. The Illini are a much younger squad than the Longhorns and Shannon Jr. will try to provide that veteran experience inside of Madison Square Garden.

The Longhorns should expect a major fight on Tuesday evening against Illinois. It also presents another challenge as Texas will be facing its first major test away from the Moody Center. Beard will be looking for his first-ranked win away from Austin. Last season, Texas went 0-6 against ranked opponents away from it home court.

Live game updates will appear below at tip-off.

Starters for Texas:

- Marcus Carr

- Tyrese Hunter

- Timmy Allen

- Dylan Disu

- Dillon Mitchell

Starters for Illinois:

- Terrence Shannon Jr.

- RJ Melendez

- Skyy Clark

- Matthew Mayer

- Coleman Hawkins

Under-16:

The Illini got the scoring started with a 3-pointer from Mayer, but Hunter quickly responded with one of his own.

Allen then hit a corner 3 -- his first of the season -- to give Texas an 8-7 lead.

Under-12:

Hunter nailed his second 3 but the Longhorns followed this up with two air balls. The Illini were held without a field goal for a three-minute stretch, as Texas led 15-10 right before the 12-minute mark.

Under-8:

Clark and Mayer both nailed step-back 3s as the Illini took a 20-19 lead. Carr nailed a floater to give Texas a 21-20 lead, but Mayer hit another contested 3-pointer to shift momentum toward Illinois.

Under-4:

Hawkins kept up the productive 3-point shooting for Illinois, as he hit a catch-and-shoot attempt from deep to extend a 26-22 lead for the Illini.

HALFTIME:

FINAL:

