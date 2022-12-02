Longhorns Chris Beard After Win vs. No. 7 Creighton: 'We Haven't Proven Anything'

The Texas Longhorns have risen up to No. 2 in the country following an undefeated start to their season. And after a 72-67 win over the No. 7 Creighton Bluejays at the Moody Center Thursday night, Texas (6-0) took a major step in proving itself as a potential title contender by adding another quality win to the résumé.

But Texas coach Chris Beard doesn't want the team to get ahead of itself despite all the early-season success. For him, "proven" might be a bit of a stretch at this point.



"I don't think we've proven anything, we're just a team that's trying to get better," Beard said. "It's not the sexiest answer for you guys, but it's true."

The Longhorns now have two top-10 wins this season and have made a case to be ranked No. 1 over the Houston Cougars in Monday's poll release.

And against Creighton, Texas survived a March Madness-like game that featured poor shooting from both sides but constant fight throughout.

Texas also committed just three turnovers, a new best in the Beard era. If the Longhorns needed to prove they belong, they should look no further than that impressive mark coming against one of the best teams in college basketball.



Beard acknowledged the low turnover numbers as a real bright spot given the opponent. But that "p" word remains far out of his vocabulary as of now.

"Proven? It's December," Beard said. "I think when you start getting out of February and March. Maybe there are some opportunities to start proving things but right now we're just trying to get better every day."

While the Longhorns and Beard certainly feel there's more they can show the country, there's no doubt they've emerged as one of its top teams.

But as the tough tests get tougher, Texas' opportunities to show the college basketball world what's brewing in Austin will only grow. And there's little rest to do so, as the Longhorns will travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night in New York City.

