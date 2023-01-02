Skip to main content

Longhorns G Marcus Carr Wins Big 12 Player of the Week

Marcus Carr continues to pour it on for the Texas Longhorns while earning more conference accolades in the process.

Surprise, surprise.

After erupting for a season-high 41 points on Tuesday and leading the Texas Longhorns to a 2-0 record to end the holidays, guard Marcus Carr has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In wins over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and Oklahoma Sooners, Carr averaged a combined 27 points, three assists and three steals in 32.5 minutes per game. In the 97-72 win over the Lions, he tied a Longhorns single-game record for points in a half with 33 in the first half while also tying a program-high 10 3-point makes on 15 attempts.

Carr, who was tabbed the conference's Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 19, is now the only player in the Big 12 to earn the honor twice so far this season. He currently leads the Longhorns in points (17.5) and steals (two) per game.

No. 6 Texas (12-1) now takes on the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) at the Moody Center on Tuesday after moving to 1-0 in Big 12 play following Saturday's 70-69 win over the Sooners.

Tuesday's tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.

