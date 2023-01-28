'We're Family': Longhorns' Rodney Terry Balancing Emotions in Reunion with Rick Barnes, Tennessee

No one thought Rodney Terry would be the acting head coach of the Texas Longhorns. But despite the unfortunate circumstances that has allowed him to ascend into that role, the stars are aligning for Terry headed into Saturday's road bout with the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers.



Terry is set to face his longtime mentor and close friend, as current Tennessee and former longtime Texas coach Rick Barnes leads the Vols against the Horns. Terry served on Barnes' staff in Austin from 2002 to 2011, making a run to the Final Four while coaching some of the best players in program history.

The long-standing connection is one that Terry can't ignore headed into a game Saturday that will certainly be nostaligic.

"Coach Barnes and I, we're like family," Terry said. "He's a mentor for myself, obviously worked for him for nine years. So much respect for him not only as a coach, but as a person. He's a great human being."

Still, Terry is finding the right balance.

"But I know coach is highly competitive, I'm competitive," he said. "Once the ball is thrown in the air and we're able to start the game, he'll be trying to coach his team to a win and I'll be trying to coach my team to a win."

The Longhorns squeaked past Tenneessee for a 52-51 win in Austin last season, as the university honored Barnes in his return to the Erwin Center. But the fans at Rocky Top won't be so warm and fuzzy on Saturday, making it a prime opportunity for Texas to build its résumé against a top-five team in the nation.

Terry didn't hesitate to admit that it's a game that the team is focusing on as being a potential signature win.

"Obviously we've gotta do some things at a very elite level ourselves, but it'll be an incredible résumé game for ourselves if we're able to go in and get that done," Terry said.

The Longhorns and Vols will tip-off at 5 p.m. CT for a contest that carries some significant impact both on and off the court.

