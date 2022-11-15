Longhorns' Timmy Allen, Tyrese Hunter Named to Wooden Award Watchlist
Ahead of a pivotal non-conference matchup with the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Moody Center Wednesday, the No. 11 Texas Longhorns received some solidification on the elite talent of coach Chris Beard's roster.
Foward Timmy Allen and guard Tyrese Hunter have both been named to the John R. Wooden Award top-50 watchlist, per an announcement Tuesday.
Hunter is leading the team in scoring (14) and is third in third in rebounding (six). Allen has had a slower start to the year, but is still averaging 9.5 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding (6.5).
Gonzaga had two of its own players named to the prestigious list as well, as forward Drew Timme and guard Julian Strawther are both elite talents worthy of recognition for the Wooden Award.
Timme leads the Bulldogs in points (22), rebounds (7.5), assists (three) and blocks (1.5). Strawther has been a solid No. 2 to Timme, as he's second on the team in scoring (14.5) while averaging seven rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: Longhorns vs. Kansas
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.
With Eyes On Bigger Prize, Longhorns Prepare For Must-Win Game vs. Kansas
A win over the Jayhawks inches Texas closer back toward a Big 12 title.
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Dallas Cowboys?
Widely considered a first-round talent, Bijan Robinson is projected to go to the Cowboys in this mock draft.
The Longhorns (2-0) and Bulldogs (2-0) will tip-off from Moody Center on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.