Longhorns' Timmy Allen, Tyrese Hunter Named to Wooden Award Watchlist

Ahead of a pivotal non-conference matchup with the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Moody Center Wednesday, the No. 11 Texas Longhorns received some solidification on the elite talent of coach Chris Beard's roster.

Foward Timmy Allen and guard Tyrese Hunter have both been named to the John R. Wooden Award top-50 watchlist, per an announcement Tuesday.

Hunter is leading the team in scoring (14) and is third in third in rebounding (six). Allen has had a slower start to the year, but is still averaging 9.5 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding (6.5).

Gonzaga had two of its own players named to the prestigious list as well, as forward Drew Timme and guard Julian Strawther are both elite talents worthy of recognition for the Wooden Award.

Timme leads the Bulldogs in points (22), rebounds (7.5), assists (three) and blocks (1.5). Strawther has been a solid No. 2 to Timme, as he's second on the team in scoring (14.5) while averaging seven rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals.

The Longhorns (2-0) and Bulldogs (2-0) will tip-off from Moody Center on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

