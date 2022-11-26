How to Watch, Preview: Longhorns vs. UT-Rio Valley Grande

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns welcome UT-Rio Grande Valley to Austin Saturday. The Longhorns will play the game inside Gregory Gym for the second consecutive season. Last year Texas handled their game inside Greg against Sam Houston State winning decisively.

Texas is coming off a trip down south where they handled business against Northern Arizona in the Leon Black Classic. Winning the contest 73-48 was a strong performance after the emotional high of beating Gonzaga at Moody Center last week. Against the Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona, Texas shot lights out from the field at 50 percent while forcing 21 turnovers.

For the first time, all-season guard Tyrese Hunter wasn’t the center of production. The Longhorns were led by guard Marcus Carr (17 points, four assists) while freshman guard Arterio Morris added 11 points off the bench.

Saturday will be another important tune-up game for a top-ten showdown next Friday against Creighton. The Bluejays just concluded a trip to Maui losing in the championship game to No. 14 Arizona. Creighton however was able to pick up marquee wins against No. 21 Texas Tech and No. 9 Arkansas.

UT-Rio Grande Valley is led by senior guard Justin Johnson averaging 19.2 points per game. The Vaqueros also have two other double-digit scorers in guard Will Johnston 11.7 and forward 12.3 points per game.

Grande Valley so far this season is 4-2 and averaging 82.5 points per game. The Longhorns should have their hands full but pose as one of the best defensive teams in the country. Turnovers and contested jumpers will be the game plan for head coach Chris beard and his staff Saturday.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns' matchup against the Vaqueros on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Gregory Gym, Austin Texas

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -33.5

Over/Under: 145.5

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.