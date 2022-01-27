Legendary Texas Coach Rick Barnes Makes His Return to Austin

"I’m a Tennessee Volunteer," Barnes said. "Texas is a big part of me and always will be, but I’ve been gone seven years.”

Halfway through the fight of a brutal 18-game conference slate, the Texas Longhorns (15-5, 5-3 in Big 12) will welcome the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (14-5, 5-3 in SEC) to the Erwin Center on Saturday night as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

A chance at a quality mid-season win is up for grabs for both teams, but the game holds significant meaning in other areas, as Tennessee and former Longhorn head coach Rick Barnes makes his return to Austin.

Barnes was the longest-tenured and winningest head coach in program history, coaching the Longhorns for 17 years from 1999 to 2015.

During his time on the Forty Acres, Barnes amassed a 402-180 overall record, leading Texas to three conference titles, 16 NCAA tournament appearances, and one Final Four appearance.

He spoke about his inevitable return after the Vol's 78-71 win over Florida on Wednesday.

“You guys might not believe this, but I really haven’t thought about it because I’ve always been able to stay locked-in into what we’re doing right here," Barnes said.

The former Texas head coach clearly still has a soft spot for the place he called home for nearly two decades. He spoke for almost two minutes during the post-game press conference about what the university means to him.

“I’ve got incredible respect for the University of Texas," he said. "I spent 17 years there and there’s not a person on that campus that I don’t have great respect for.”

Barnes took over as Tennessee's head coach in the 2015-2016 season, as Texas elected to go with a younger hire in Shaka Smart. Though Barnes spent time recalling his 17-year tenure as a Longhorn, he made sure to make it clear that his focus is on the present.

“Will it be different? I don’t know," he said. "I’m seven years removed. I’m a Tennessee Volunteer. Texas is a big part of me and always will be, but I’ve been gone seven years.”

Barnes has found solid success thus far in his time at Tennessee, managing a 137-78 record through his first seven seasons with the program. He's led the Volunteers to three NCAA tournament berths in six years and the team is on the cusp of doing the same this spring.

This past summer, Texas head coach Chris Beard spoke about the matchup with Tennessee and the return of Barnes.

“The timing of it in year one, it might not be ideal for us," Beard said. "But I think more important of what any individual feels, it’s what's right for Texas basketball.”

The bout between two non-conference foes will turn into two annual matchups when Texas inevtibably arrives to the SEC in the next few years. Barnes will be then be making a return to Austin regularly.

“(Texas) is gonna be in our league in the next year or two, whenever it might happen," he said.

There's not doubt Barnes will receive a warm welcome from the crowd at the Erwin Center. But despite the memories and connections, there's still a game to play.

“We’re gonna have to play better then we did (against Florida), I’ll tell you that," Barnes said.

Tipoff on Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m. C.T.

