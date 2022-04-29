LIVE UPDATES: Cowboys Strike First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 After the Second Inning
This could arguably be the biggest series of the season so far for the Longhorns, as they will look to keep themselves in the hunt for a Big 12 championship. Texas welcomes Oklahoma State to Austin for a crucial three-game weekend series that will have not only Big 12 implications, but regional host implications as well.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Hansen
Top First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Riggio: Fly out to left
Ehrhard: Single
Thompson: Line out to short
Doersching: Fly out to left
Bottom First
Justin Campbell (OSU) pitching
Hodo: Strikeout looking
Longhorns DE David Abiara Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The Longhorns have lost six players to the transfer portal in the last week
Pair of Texas WRs Enter the Transfer Portal
Two more Longhorns entered the portal Friday, making that five total Texas players electing to transfer this week
Texas Lands In Top 5 For Talented OT Connor Stroh
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Todd: Fly out to center
Melendez: Single
Stehly: Fly out to center
Top Second
Mendham: Solo home run Cowboys lead 1-0
McLean: Pop out to second
Brown: Strikeout swinging
Bay: Groundout to short
Bottom Second
Ardoin: Pop out to third
Messinger: Strikeout looking
Campbell: Pop out to first
Top Third
Adkison: Groundout to third
Riggio: Groundout to second
Ehrhard: Single
Thompson: E4
Doersching: Strikeout swinging
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!