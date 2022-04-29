Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Cowboys Strike First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns take on the Cowboys in game one on Friday.

This could arguably be the biggest series of the season so far for the Longhorns, as they will look to keep themselves in the hunt for a Big 12 championship. Texas welcomes Oklahoma State to Austin for a crucial three-game weekend series that will have not only Big 12 implications, but regional host implications as well. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Riggio: Fly out to left

Ehrhard: Single

Thompson: Line out to short

Doersching: Fly out to left

Bottom First

Justin Campbell (OSU) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout looking

Todd: Fly out to center

Melendez: Single

Stehly: Fly out to center

Top Second

Mendham: Solo home run Cowboys lead 1-0

McLean: Pop out to second

Brown: Strikeout swinging

Bay: Groundout to short

Bottom Second

Ardoin: Pop out to third

Messinger: Strikeout looking

Campbell: Pop out to first

Top Third

Adkison: Groundout to third

Riggio: Groundout to second

Ehrhard: Single

Thompson: E4

Doersching: Strikeout swinging

