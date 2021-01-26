'Badass With Character': Texas Fan McConaughey On Sark

“I’ve yet to meet him,'' McConaughey said of new Longhorns coach Sarkisian. "I’m going to give him a call here, because I want to explain about some things''

Part of the burnt-orange beauty of.Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey's University of Texas fandom is that even when he spews zany and semi-coherent takes on his beloved Longhorns ...

He's speaking our language.

"We want badass with character,'' McConaughey said when he recently appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN+ show to review the hiring of new coach Steve Sarkisian.

The actor used a car analogy: "You get handed the keys to the Ferrari at the University of Texas. So you’ve got to remember that, when you were driving to get to this position, you were grinding. You were braking late turns. Don’t start braking early now.''

He talked of how being an "overdog'' makes the Longhorns program an "underdog'': "Because it’s like no other, you actually are an underdog at UT. Now, who can shine on that stage?''

He talked of the (actually sensible) "awesome scrutiny'': "Look, at the University of Texas, you’ve got to understand how to embrace the awesome scrutiny that comes with the stage here — as players and as coaches.''

He acknowledged some of Sark's past: "He’s got his retribution story. He’s got his own redemption story. Well, let’s parlay and parcel that into our becoming of who our football program is right now.''

McConaughey’s appearance was largely about positivity, as he said, “Look, I feel good and I feel hopeful.''

But the actor clearly also thinks he needs to have a conversation about all of this with someone other than Stephen A. Smith.

“I’ve yet to meet him,'' McConaughey said of the new coach. "I’m going to give him a call here, maybe this afternoon to catch up to him, because I want to explain about some things.

"Let’s get it on. Let’s roll.”

