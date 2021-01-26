NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

'Badass With Character': Texas Fan McConaughey On Sark

“I’ve yet to meet him,'' McConaughey said of new Longhorns coach Sarkisian. "I’m going to give him a call here, because I want to explain about some things''
Author:
Publish date:

Part of the burnt-orange beauty of.Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey's University of Texas fandom is that even when he spews zany and semi-coherent takes on his beloved Longhorns ...

He's speaking our language.

"We want badass with character,'' McConaughey said when he recently appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN+ show to review the hiring of new coach Steve Sarkisian.

The actor used a car analogy: "You get handed the keys to the Ferrari at the University of Texas. So you’ve got to remember that, when you were driving to get to this position, you were grinding. You were braking late turns. Don’t start braking early now.''

He talked of how being an "overdog'' makes the Longhorns program an "underdog'': "Because it’s like no other, you actually are an underdog at UT. Now, who can shine on that stage?''

He talked of the (actually sensible) "awesome scrutiny'': "Look, at the University of Texas, you’ve got to understand how to embrace the awesome scrutiny that comes with the stage here — as players and as coaches.''

He acknowledged some of Sark's past: "He’s got his retribution story. He’s got his own redemption story. Well, let’s parlay and parcel that into our becoming of who our football program is right now.''

McConaughey’s appearance was largely about positivity, as he said, “Look, I feel good and I feel hopeful.''

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns' Sarkisian Chose the Best Available Over Friends

But the actor clearly also thinks he needs to have a conversation about all of this with someone other than Stephen A. Smith.

“I’ve yet to meet him,'' McConaughey said of the new coach. "I’m going to give him a call here, maybe this afternoon to catch up to him, because I want to explain about some things.

"Let’s get it on. Let’s roll.”

READ MORE: Sarkisian Speaks On New Texas Longhorns Staff: 'I'm Pumped'

mcc ut
News

'Badass With Character': Texas Fan McConaughey On Sark

“I’ve yet to meet him,'' McConaughey said of new Longhorns coach Sarkisian. "I’m going to give him a call here, because I want to explain about some things''

gettyimages-631360840-2048x2048
News

Sark Already Makes Texas 'No. 1' In This Key Area

Is Steve Sarkisian, a moment ago the offensive coordinator at Alabama and now the Head Longhorn, the No. 1 hire in all of college football?

Untitled-3
Football

Longhorns Coaching Staff: Sarkisian Chooses 'Best' Over 'Buddies'

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian Chose the Best Available Coaches Over Friends; Who Will Benefit Most?

USATSI_15387877
News

Longhorns Basketball Coach Shaka Smart Tests Positive For COVID-19

Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Shaka Smart has tested positive for COVID-19

GettyImages-1281160658
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorns DL Alex Okafor Headed to Super Bowl LV

Okafor will vie for his second Super Bowl ring when the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7

8360836_15a0235797594bd9a3ee4bfe1cd612e8
News

Texas Gets Commitment From Star In-State Kicker

The Texas Longhorns secured a commitment from one of the nations top kickers on Sunday afternoon

USATSI_12181050
News

Longhorns Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule Officially Announced

The Texas Longhorns baseball team has high expectations heading into the 2021 season, but can they survive a tough conference slate?

0026717-dqsr-1280x720
News

Longhorns Offseason Will See a "Shift Philosophically" Under Sarkisian, Becton

Steve Sarkisian has set his plans for the Texas Longhorns offseason and spring football programs and has made his intentions to hit the ground running very clear