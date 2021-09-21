Big 12 Rankings: A New Team Leap Frogs OU For Top Spot

A new team has jumped to the top spot in Longhorn Country's Big 12 rankings

The Week 3 schedule across Big 12 won’t go down as "exciting" in the sense of upsets or close calls, but I take away one thing after the quarter-mark of the season.

What are the Oklahoma Sooners? Seriously, what are they and what type of team do they want to be?

Rivalry games are always tough, but Nebraska lost to an Illinois team with a new head coach and has consistently been at the bottom of the Big 10 since leaving the Big 12 back after the 2010 season. Scott Frost is in his fourth season and has 12 wins.

Mike Riley finished with 19 wins and was ran out of Lincoln. Thanks to just barely losing, watch the boosters give Frost a 15-year extension instead.

If not for a nine-play drive that allowed the Sooners to eat up nearly five minutes on the clock, does this game end differently? Are the Sooners nearly 1-2 instead of 3-0?

Texas bounced back against lowly Rice while Iowa State handled business in Sin City. Don't forget about Kansas State, who even without Skylar Thompson was able to take down Nevada and potentially next year's No. 1 pick Carson Strong.

I'd rant more, but there's not enough time. Here's a preview of the Big 12 standings entering Week 4.

READ MORE: Conference Opening Showdown: Previewing Texas vs. Texas Tech

1. TCU (2-0)

Call it cheating all you want since they had a bye week. I don't care.

In both games, the Horned Frogs have looked like the most consistent team in the Big 12. Max Duggan is hitting his stride just before a crucial game against SMU.

A win in the Battle for the Iron Skillet should keep the Horned Frogs alive and well in Big 12 play for another week. A dominant win will prove my point.

2. Oklahoma (3-0)

They're still undefeated and did outgain Nebraska in every category. Spencer Rattler did enough to get by and the Sooners remain a top 10 team in the rankings. All that can change this week against West Virginia if the Mountaineers prove their defense means business.

3. Iowa State (2-1)

Brock Purdy was about as perfect as a quarterback could be, throwing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. Breece Hall went over 100 yards again and the defense allowed just 140 yards of total offense against UNLV.

No idea what happened against Northern Iowa, but Iowa State is on the cusp of returning to the top 10 in the polls.

READ MORE: Texas New No. 1 Receiver? Freshman Xavier Worthy Looks The Part

4. Texas (2-1)

All Gas, No Breaks indeed, Steve Sarkisian. Casey Thompson made one mistake with an interception but went 7 of 8 on his remaining drives in scoring. Both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson rushed for over 100 yards and four different Longhorns rushed for a touchdown against Rice.

Granted, it's Rice, but 58 points on anyone is impressive.

5. Kansas State (3-0)

As mentioned, Strong is projected to be a first-round pick next April, and the Wildcats held him to under 300 yards passing and only one touchdown. Deuce Vaughn continues to be a human joystick on his way to another 100-plus yard outing.

Chris Kleiman's team might not win the Big 12, but they'll make sure one of the contenders doesn't either.

6. West Virginia (2-1)

The Mountaineers nearly blew a 20-point lead against No. 15 Virginia Tech before coming up with a huge stop at the goal line to seal the win. They've now won seven straight home games, but they ranked fifth in points allowed defensively.

Two things will be proven Saturday. The first is if Rattler is legitimately a quality quarterback. The next is if West Virginia's defense has can handle Big 12 passing attacks. Only one of those can be true when the whistle blows.

7. Texas Tech (3-0)

It's hard not to put Tech here after a quality win over Florida International. Tyler Shough threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns while running back SaRodorick Thompson returned to the backfield to add another level to the offense.

Usually, the defense has cost the Red Raiders a chance to contend. Currently, the team leads the conference with five interceptions in three games.

READ MORE: Casey Thompson vs. Hudson Card: Do Coach Sark's Longhorns Have 2 QBs? Or None?

8. Oklahoma State (3-0)

Boise State is always a tough game, especially when they play at home. That being said, what's up with Spencer Sanders? A 63-yard passing performance? Good thing Baylor played the worst team in the Big 12 or their 3-0 start might have been higher.

9. Baylor (3-0)

This isn't a knock on Baylor, rather just the predicament they're in for now. The Bears rushed for 307 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a 45-7 win over Kansas while QB Gerry Bohanon averaged 11.7 yards per throw and two scores.

Last season, Baylor rushed for 813 yards. In three games this year under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Bears already have 970. Credit what playing Texas State, Texas Southern, and Kansas will do, huh?

10. Kansas (1-2)

Jason Bean did not throw an interception and the Jayhawks rushed for over 100 yards. Hip hip, oy vey.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.