How Did Texas Women Fare in Big 12 Preseason Poll?

Texas received two first-place votes in the coaches poll, just behind a familiar foe in the Baylor Bears

Texas finished in a tie for second place in the Big 12 women’s basketball preseason poll, released on Thursday.

Based on a vote by the league’s coaches, Texas was one of three teams to receive at least one first-place vote.

Baylor led the way at No. 1 with seven first-place votes and 79 points. Texas tied with Iowa State for second place with 67 votes each.

Texas is coming off an 18-9 season in which it finished fifth in the Big 12 but reached the NCAA Tournament and got all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to Stanford.

READ MORE: How to Watch: No. 21 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

The Longhorns are missing a big piece of last year’s team in Charli Collier. The forward left school one year early to put her name into the WNBA Draft, and she was the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.

Head coach Vic Schaefer will look to build around returning players like guard Joanne Allen-Taylor and center Lauren Ebo, along with newcomers like forward Aaliyah Moore and guard Rori Harmon.

West Virginia was No. 4 in the coaches poll with 58 points, followed by Oklahoma with 44 points, TCU with 32 points, Oklahoma State with 30 points, (tie) Kansas State and Texas Tech with 28 points each, and Kansas with 17 points.

READ MORE: Why Brock Cunningham and Chris Beard Are The Perfect Match at Texas

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.