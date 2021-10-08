How Did Texas Women Fare in Big 12 Preseason Poll?

    • October 8, 2021
    Texas Picked Second In Big 12 Women’s Preseason Poll

    Texas received two first-place votes in the coaches poll, just behind a familiar foe in the Baylor Bears
    Texas finished in a tie for second place in the Big 12 women’s basketball preseason poll, released on Thursday.

    Based on a vote by the league’s coaches, Texas was one of three teams to receive at least one first-place vote.

    Baylor led the way at No. 1 with seven first-place votes and 79 points. Texas tied with Iowa State for second place with 67 votes each.

    Texas is coming off an 18-9 season in which it finished fifth in the Big 12 but reached the NCAA Tournament and got all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to Stanford.

    The Longhorns are missing a big piece of last year’s team in Charli Collier. The forward left school one year early to put her name into the WNBA Draft, and she was the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.

