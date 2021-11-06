Can Horns Bounce Back? Game Predictions: Texas vs Iowa State

In a battle of which team has underachieved more, Saturday should decide that answer.

Texas will hit the road once more, this time to Jack Trice Stadium to take on Iowa State. The Cyclones looked to be one of the more impressive teams on paper, returning all but two starters.

Veteranship doesn't propel you to wins. Production does. A sloppy offensive performance against in-state rival Iowa, plus two second half implosions against Baylor and West Virginia now has Matt Campbell's rosters sitting with a chance to perhaps go 9-3 at best.

That's if they get past the Horns and Oklahoma to close out the season.

Last year, Campbell turned around the ship. After an early loss to Louisiana, Iowa State look to be one of the league's most complete units on its way to a 9-3 record. The Cyclones also picked up their first New Year's Six Bowl win under Campbell by defeating Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Initially, the play was to head to the College Football Playoff. Now, it's finish strong and hope for chaos while fighting to remain alive in the race for a Big 12 title.

Texas and Iowa State have played each other consistently since the emergence of the Big 12 in 1996. All-time, the Longhorns hold the record at 14-4.

So can Texas bounce back against the Cyclones? The Longhorns Country Staff brings you their predictions below:

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas is riding a three-game losing streak, and its not going to get any easier against Iowa State in Ames. While I think this might be the toughest atmosphere they play in all season long, I do think the Horns are going to be prepared.

That said, Iowa State will still hold the edge.

Iowa State 27, Texas 23

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Which running back does more work. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters that the similarities between Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall are uncanny. Both of which are the focal point of the offense.

Here's the biggest difference between Texas and Iowa State: the run game. The Longhorns have allowed four-straight 100-plus games on the ground. The Cyclones held West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Baylor all under 150 yards combined rushing.

Better luck next season, Texas.

Iowa State 38, Texas 28

Matthew Postins- Staff Writer

Honestly? I have no idea. Texas can't hold a lead for more than a half, and Iowa State SHOULD have beaten West Virginia on the road last weekend, but, well, that didn't happen. I have more confidence in Iowa State's ability to win at home than I do in Texas' ability to complete a game right now.

Iowa State 27, Texas 24.



Tomer Bazzarini - Staff Writer

The Longhorns are dealing with several injuries and will need to endure four full quarters of football to compete in this game. These issues, coupled with Iowa State’s vast experience, will make this a challenging matchup in hostile territory. One key will be for the Longhorns to maintain offensive success throughout the game.

Iowa State 36, Texas 32

Zach Dimmitt- Staff Writer

It’s hard to imagine this Texas defense being able to stop Breece Hall in the running game on Saturday. In the Big 12, the Longhorns trail only Kansas in most rushing yards allowed per game this season (205).



On the flip side, the Cyclones defense will have the home crowd at their backs. Despite a few slip-ups, Matt Campbell’s defense has been productive this season, allowing the fewest yards per game in the conference thus far (291.5).



All this means Iowa State will certainly win, right? Not quite. I think the Texas offense bounces back after struggling the last few weeks as the Longhorns squeak by with a win.



Texas 31, Iowa State 27

