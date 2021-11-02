What Must Texas Players Do to End Losing Streak?

Xavier Worthy has never been through something like this. Then again, during his time at Central East High School in Fresno, Calif., his team only lost one game when he was on varsity.

Getting adjusted to college speed has been one adjustment for the Texas wide receiver. So is losing in ways that feel almost like a comedic tragedy at this point.

Fast start, slow finish, loss coming in 3,2,1. Wash, rinse, repeat. Worst of all, Worthy knows that Texas (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) is right there in the mix to be more than what they've shown.

"We're so close," Worthy said Tuesday. "We never really lost hope. It's just a mental thing in the third and fourth quarter that kind of goes downhill."

The Longhorns three-game losing streak is one that could have been avoided. Instead, it's a similar recipe each week that leads to defeat and more frustration surrounding the program,

The defense allows too many carefree plays for points late. The offense loses its momentum. All the good from the first half of games goes out the window, and a victory slips away.

"If I knew exactly what the problem was or if the coaches would know, it'd probably be fixed by now," linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. "Every week, it's about getting better."

Texas is all but eliminated from a shot of making it to the Big 12 title. Chaos would have to ensure, plus Steve Sarkisian's staff would have to win out. They travel up to Ames to take on Iowa State before still facing West Virginia in Morgantown and Kansas State at home.

Are any of those games easy wins?

Worthy has a point. Texas is capable of winning and sustaining success. In all three games against No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 11 Oklahoma State, and No. 14 Baylor, they controlled the time of possession, capitalized on turnovers, and consistently found a rhythm on both sides of the ball.

So, what needs to be fixed down on the Forty Acres?

"We just need to stay mentally locked in for four quarters of football," Overshown said.

It's a message Sarkisian likely could get behind as well.

"All of us in here could probably count on one hand the amount of plays that could have altered the game’s outcome," Sarkisian said Monday. "We could be sitting here at 7-1, and this is a much different press conference."

Worthy believes that the team

Texas fans are tired of hearing the excuses. It doesn't matter if its a 21-point blown lead to Oklahoma or failing to execute offensively in the second half to Baylor. The Horns looked ready to take a new leap in 2021 under their new head coach.

It's a one-step forward, three-leaps back style of thinking. Think about it: a win at TCU for the first time since 2013, followed three-straight fourth-quarter losses?

New year, same mistakes.

The only thing Texas can do is move on. They still must win two more games to become bowl eligible. To grab a decent bowl game, they likely need three wins or more.

Worthy says the goal at the start of the year to make the Big 12 Championship might be done, but Texas' goals are still alive. That starts this week in practice. Maybe that'll be enough to win on the road at night come Saturday.

"I'm not really focused on individual success or anything," Worthy said. "I'm truly focused on the team and what we have going on right now."

