Longhorns Bounce Back With Dominant 58-0 Win Over Rice

The Texas Longhorns backed back with a resounding win on Saturday night, dismantling the Rice Owls

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns needed to make a statement following their 40-21 debacle off a loss in Fayetteville just one week ago. And though they weren't facing a sexy opponent, the Horns were able to do just that, decimating the Rice Owls 58-0 in front of a packed Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

After unseating Hudson Card after the previous week's loss, Casey Thompson got the call at quarterback against the Owls on Saturday and didn't disappoint, leading the Longhorns to a score on each and every one of his drives in the first half of play, including a pair of touchdown passes late in the second quarter.

Thompson would finish the night completing 15 of 18 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

However, while Thompson was quite impressive in his starting debut, it was Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson who stole the show for the Horns, exploding out of the gates to the tune of 12 carries for 122 yards and three scores in the first half of play alone.

Robinson finished the game with 141 total yards from scrimmage, with three touchdowns.

Roschon Johnson also finished north of 100 yards on the night, rushing three times for 112 yards and a touchdown, every yard of which came in the first half.

As a team, the Longhorns would accumulate 620 total yards of offense in the game, including a season-high 427 yards in the run game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Horns were just as dominant, holding the Owls to just 274 total yards, including just 156 on the ground, while pitching their first shutout of the season.

Unfortunately, plenty of issues remained prevalent for the Horns on Saturday, most notably along the offensive line, which continued to struggle to hold its blocks, particularly along the left side behind Denzel Okafor and Christian Jones.

Those issues will remain at the forefront of Steve Sarkisian's mind heading into the opening of Big 12 play next week, as the Longhorns (2-1) will welcome the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) to Austin, who are coming off of a dominant win of their own over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

Texas leads the all-time series over the Red Raiders 53-17, and have won 18 of the last 22 matchups dating back to 1999.

