College GameDay Officially Heading to Texas vs. Michigan
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will officially be under an added spotlight in Week 2 of the regular season next Saturday when they take on the Michigan Wolverines.
ESPN's "College GameDay" announced Saturday that its heading to Ann Arbor for Texas-Michigan. A battle of top-10 teams is the biggest matchup on tap in the second week of non-conference play around the country.
"College GameDay" released an official hype video to announce the news.
Take a look:
No. 4 Texas and No. 9 Michigan will kick off from The Big House at 11 a.m. CT on FOX, meaning "Big Noon Kickoff" and "College Gameday" will both be on site for the matchup.
Despite having to stay focused for the season-opening matchup against Colorado State, the Longhorns have been asked about the Michigan matchup all offseason.
"Overall just excitement because, you know, to be the best you've got to play the best. We're all fired up to go up to Ann Arbor," Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. "It's actually my second time going up there. I was up there when Ohio State played 'em back in 2021. It's going to be cool to go back up there and see, and now I understand the hatred that Ohio State has for them. I understand the rivalry. So it's going to be cool to carry that. Overall excited for the season and all the great games that we're going to have on schedule."
As a former Ohio State Buckeye, Ewers still refers to Michigan as "the team up north" and will likely receive a "special" reception from the Wolverine fans.
"Going up to the big house, it's going to be an awesome environment," Ewers said. "Place is going to be rockin', especially with all the hype, because it's an early game, and they're coming off a really big win, the National Championship. The team up north."