Vitale Cites 'Big-Time' Beard, Gives Shout-Out to LonghornsCountry.com

    • October 24, 2021
    Dick Vitale Cites 'Big-Time' Coach Chris Beard, Gives Shout-Out to LonghornsCountry.com

    "Yes,'' Vitale writes back to LonghornsCountry.com, "Texas has put together multiple ... skilled talents and will have a big-time year under new leader Chris Beard.''
    AUSTIN - Dick Vitale has taken notice of the University of Texas basketball program.

    And he's taken notice of LonghornsCountry's coverage of the team as well.

    The legendary "Dickie V'' engaged in a brief and pleasant exchange with us on Twitter this weekend as we reviewed the Texas Longhorns men’s team as it enters the 2021 season with several new players. ... and of course, a new and high-profile coach.

    Expectations are heightened, largely due to new head coach Chris Beard who has been working hard to transform the program. And Vitale, ESPN’s famed personality, is a believer, recently ranked the Longhorns No. 3 in his college preseason Top 40 rankings.

    And when we cited on social media what Vitale had to say about Texas ... Vitale responded.

    "Yes,'' Vitale wrote, "Texas has put together multiple ... skilled talents and will have a big-time year under new leader Chris Beard.''

