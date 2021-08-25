Eight Longhorns Student-Athletes Sign NIL Deal With Texas-Ex-Run Company

A Longhorn graduate is taking care of his own, signing eight Texas student Athletes to NIL deals.

Eight Texas student-athletes across three sports have signed NIL deals with CoachTube, a platform for prospective athletes to learn from some of the most notable names in coaching, LonghornsCountry.com has learned.

Those Longhorns athletes, including football players Keondre Coburn, Xavier Worthy, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ayodele Adeoye, and Junior Angilau will be part of a new program on the platform, in which they will be teaching courses of their own.

“Bigger, more talented guys were always showing me new things to improve my game when I was younger," Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn said of the opportunity. "Now I’m able to do the same for others in that position through CoachTube. It’s a perfect way to build my brand using what I know."

Men's basketball players Tre Mitchell and Andrew Jones, as well as track and field star Obrien Wasome, have also signed with CoachTube.

The founder and CEO of CoachTube, Wade Floyd, is a University of Texas graduate and has already signed stars from other major college sports programs such as Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Miami, and is now adding Texas to that list.

“The goal is to be the No. 1 revenue source for student-athletes,” said Floyd. “We built CoachTube to empower coaches and athletes to succeed, not exploit their brand for profit. I can't think of a better way for athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness than to teach what they love to those who look up to them.”

Like the other instructors in the program, the employed student-athletes will have full creative control over managing their content and customers and exactly how their name, image, and likeness are used.

The athletes will also set prices for both individual and group lessons, as well as course bundles, which can include training manuals, quizzes, and 1-on-1 sessions in addition to videos.

“Once NCAA changed the rules for student-athletes, I knew I wanted to give my knowledge to the kids who look up to me,” said Longhorns Freshman Ja'Tavion Sanders. “Thanks to CoachTube, now I can show them how I perfect my craft on a daily basis.”

CoachTube will act as a support team to those athletes, while footing the initial cost for producing high-quality video lessons, and will allow the athletes to retain ownership of instructional content in exchange for collecting a fee for anything sold on its platform.

With over 1,300 coaches and notable athletes that have produced nearly 5,000 video courses covering 50+ sports, including everything from football and basketball to e-sports, CoachTube was founded in 2015 and is based in Austin, Texas.

