Elite 2022 CB Jaylon Guilbeau De-Commits From Longhorns
Texas cornerback commitment Jaylon Guilbeau was the first commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, committing to former head coach Tom Herman in September of 2020.
Now, following the leadership change in Austin to Steve Sarkisian, as well as a host of visits throughout the summer, Guilbeau has reversed his decision, de-committing from the Longhorns on Wednesday night.
"I would like to start off by thanking all of my friends, mentors, coaches, and loved ones," Guilbeau said in a statement. "But none of this would be possible without the lord. After careful consideration with my family and countless hours of prayer, I have decided to reopen my recruitment and de-commit from the University of Texas. Please respect my decision. Thank you #Hookem coaching staff and fans for everything."
Before his re-opening his recruitment, Guilbeau had ascended to the point where he is being recognized as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country and looked to be a centerpiece of the class.
As a result, the Longhorns will now look to add another lockdown corner to their impressive class.
You can view SI All American's scouting report of Guilbeau below:
14. Jaylon Guilbeau
Vitals: 6', 175 pounds
School: Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial
Recruiting: Committed to Texas
Not as flashy as others on the list, there is something to be said for consistency and production. From his stance, to remaining in phase and certainly shifting his weight and breaking on the football, Guilbeau profiles as a high-floor cover man for the Texas Longhorns. He has good size, can run, plays the football better than most and finds the football. Few corners we have evaluated in the class show up as comfortable as Guilbeau does in man coverage, especially while pressed up at the line of scrimmage.
