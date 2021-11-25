Elite DB Jaylon Guilbeau Has Flipped Yet Again

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Elite DB Jaylon Guilbeau Re-Commits To Texas

    Guilbeau has found his way back to the 40 Acres
    Texas cornerback commitment Jaylon Guilbeau was the first commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, committing to former head coach Tom Herman in September of 2020. 

    Guilbeau would later de-commitment from the program on July 22, pledging to TCU and head coach Gary Patterson. 

    With Patterson now out at TCU, however, Guilbeau has made his way back to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, becoming the 23rd commit of the 2022 class.

    Before his re-opening his recruitment in July, Guilbeau had ascended to the point where he is being recognized as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country, ranking as the No. 14 overall corner in the 2022 class by SI All-American.

    Since his original decommitment, Texas has added a pair of defensive back commitments to help replace the loss in Ryan (Denton, TX) defensive back Austin Jordan, and Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA) corner, Ronald Lewis.

    Now, with Guilbeau back in the fold, the Longhorns secondary class has all of the sudden become one of the deepest and most impressive groups of defensive backs in the entire 2022 class. 

    You can view SI All American's scouting report of Guilbeau below:

    14. Jaylon Guilbeau

    Vitals: 6', 175 pounds

    School: Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial

    Recruiting: Considering Texas, TCU, Texas A&M

    Not as flashy as others on the list, there is something to be said for consistency and production. From his stance, to remaining in phase and certainly shifting his weight and breaking on the football, Guilbeau profiles as a high-floor cover man for the Texas Longhorns. He has good size, can run, plays the football better than most and finds the football. Few corners we have evaluated in the class show up as comfortable as Guilbeau does in man coverage, especially while pressed up at the line of scrimmage. 

