Elite DFW Area OL Cole Hutson Commits to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns added their second elite interior offensive lineman in as many days on Friday

Less than one month after his official visit to the 40 Acres, talented Frisco High School (Frisco, TX) interior offensive line recruit Cole Hutson committed to the Texas Longhorns on Friday, making him the first offensive line commitment in the Steve Sarkisian era.

Hutson made the announcement via his personal Twitter account.

"First, I would like to thank my family for always supporting and guiding me in this journey, and throughout my life," Hutson said. "Next, I would like to thank all of my past coaches, trainers, and teachers for believing in me and challenging me to become a better student and athlete. To my Frisco high school coaches and teammates -- you have allowed me to be a part of a brotherhood and created bonds that will last a lifetime. Lastly, a very special thank you to all the coaches who recruited me during this process. That being said I am proud to announce that I have committed to The University of Texas."

Now the 13th member in the 2022 class for the Longhorns, Hutson joins quarterback Maalik Murphy and running backs Jaydon Blue and Jamarion Miller, as the only offensive commitments in the class thus far.

Hutson chose the Longhorns over the likes of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Alabama, as well as the 14 other Power 5 offers to his name.

A three-sport athlete in football, baseball, and track and field (shot put) for Frisco, Hutson is surprisingly athletic for an interior offensive lineman and will help to build on an already impressive 2022 class for the Longhorns.

Hutson also earned first-team all-district honors in consecutive seasons during his sophomore and junior campaigns in 2019 and 2020.

