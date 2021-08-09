Face Masks "Recommended But Not Required" Inside University Of Texas Campus Buildings

Heading into a new school year, and a new football season, the university of Texas released their COVID-19 campus guidelines

With a school year set to start later this month, as well as a new football season set to start on September 5 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, the University of Texas announced its COVID-19 guidelines on Monday afternoon.

The school made its announcements via its official Twitter account.

"Following (CDC) guidance, face masks are recommended, but optional, inside university buildings for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, except when alone in a private office or single-occupant cubicle" "Getting vaccinated is the best protection for you and your fellow Longhorns. We encourage all members of our community to get vaccinated if you are able, and we're developing plans to make vaccination more accessible on campus during the first few weeks of the semester."

The school also announced that all students returning to campus are required to show a recent test within 72 hours of their arrival to campus. If that student has already resides or has arrived in Austin, those students are required to test within 72 hours of the beginning of August 25 classes.

How and if this affects football season or on-campus sporting events, such as football at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has yet to be specified by the school.

However, the school plans for 100-percent attendance this fall.

Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic vastly shortened the college football regular season, with a majority of schools playing strictly conference-only schedules.

In an effort to combat that, schools have begun to vaccinate their players, with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announcing before the start of fall camp that 90-percent of his team has been fully vaccinated.

