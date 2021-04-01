NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Former Longhorn Chris Ogden Joining Chris Beard in Austin

Former Texas Longhorns player and assistant coach Chris Ogden is joining Chris Beard's staff in Austin, according to reports
Author:
Publish date:

Former Texas Longhorns player and assistant coach Chris Ogden will reportedly be leaving his current post as the head coach of the University of Texas at Arlington to join Chris Beard's staff at Texas. 

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Mac Engel was first to report to the planned move of Ogden to Austin.

Beard Runners-Up: Longhorns Source Reveals Top 2 Alternate Coach Candidates

Ogden leaves UT Arlington after three years with the team, amassing a 44-47 overall record, and leading the Mavericks to a top-three finish in the Sun Belt Conference in two of his three seasons at the helm. 

Before coming to Arlington, Ogden was an assistant under new Texas head coach Chris Beard at Texas Tech from 2016-2018, helping to lead the Red Raiders to an Elite eight appearance in the 2017-18 season.

Ogden also served as an assistant under former Texas head coach Rick Barnes from 2008-2015, before following Barnes to Tennessee in 2015. 

Pay Beard Like Sark? 'Money Ain't An Issue'

As a player Ogden was a fan favorite in Austin, playing with the team from 1999-2003, and serving as a team captain on the Horns Final Four team in 2003. During that time, Ogden was a member of four NCAA Tournament teams at Texas and amassed the most wins of any player in school history with 97.

What Chris Beard Brings to Longhorns as New Texas Coach

What do you think of the hiring of Ogden? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

