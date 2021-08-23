Former Longhorns DE Joseph Ossai Suffers Major NFL Setback

Former Longhorn and Bengals rookie Joseph Ossai had an unfortunate set back to the start of his NFL Career

Former Texas Longhorn and current Cincinnati Bengals rookie edge rusher Joseph Ossai had a memorable preseason opener against Tampa Bay, finishing the game with five pressures, two hits, and a sack on future hall of fame quarterback, Tom Brady.

It was a performance that not only got recognition from Bengals fans but across the entire NFL landscape.

Unfortunately, Ossai's that night also came with a major setback for the 21-year-old, as he reportedly suffered a torn meniscus. Ossai also suffered a minor wrist injury in the game as well.

As a result of the knee injury, however, Ossai is now scheduled to undergo surgery this week, effectively ending his rookie season before it began.

It's an unfortunate blow, not just for Ossai, but for the Bengals as well, who were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season in terms of pressuring the quarterback.

Ossai had emerged through camp and the first preseason game as a major help in that area, turning heads from the minute he stepped on the practice field.

"He's relentless," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after drafting the former Longhorn. "He really brings a nice physical presence, has great burst off the edge. I really like what he brings to the table."

With Ossai now sidelined, the Bengals have reportedly signed veteran defensive end Noah Spence as a replacement.

Spence has not taken the field in an NFL game since 2019 with the Washington Football Team.

