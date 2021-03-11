Former NFL Head Coach Sold on Samuel Cosmi's Potential

The NFL is always looking for offensive tackles and Jim Mora is sold that Samuel Cosmi could be the next great name

On Thursday, the University of Texas will host their annual Pro Day for future Longhorns hoping to make their NFL Dream a reality. Scouts and coaches from around the league will watch as the Longhorn alums go through drills and strut their stuff, hoping to garner enough attention to hear their name called on draft weekend.

The 2020 Pro Day will be completely different than ever before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scouts and coaches will have to hear the results and meet with players via Zoom.

Edge rushers and offensive tackles have to be a necessity in today's NFL. A team must pressure the quarterback into making mistakes. The only way that won't happen is with strong protection.

Samuel Cosmi has the chance to become the next great blindside protector. One former coach is already sold he can reach that potential.

"You're looking at a 6-foot-7, 310-pounder who can get to 330 easily," Former NFL coach Jim Mora Jr. told LonghornCountry. "He's got tremendous length and that's what you want at that offensive tackle position."

A three-year starter under Tom Herman's system, there's value in Comsi's overall production. Beginning his career at right tackle, earning Big 12 honors before shifting over to replace Connor Williams on the blindside.

Different position? Same result.

Cosmi earned second-team All-Big 12 Conference honors after holding his own at left tackle. In three seasons, the junior would start 35 games, 34 of which came as a bookend on the line.

Mora praised Cosmi for his athleticism and overall build. Describing his play as "violent" off the initial snap, the former Falcons and Seahawks coach can see a massive upside when it comes to his role as a run blocker.

"Oftentimes you'll see a guy who is a great pass protector that maybe doesn't play with the same violence in the run game that Sam does," Mora said. "The run game stuff is secondary to his ability to pass protect."

There are overall tweaks that come with evaluating film. Mora believes that while minor issues aren't glaring to an NFL team early, they can be down the line.

With a massive frame, it can cause Cosmi to play unbalanced when taking on pass rushers. Due to a more upright approach, plays can unravel quickly for Cosmi when defending more athletic defenders.

"If a player can get leverage, it negates that great power," Mora said.

Scouts have graded Cosmi as high as a potential top 20 selection. Some view him as a developmental player falling to the second round. Draft position won't matter as much as scheme fit.

Where he lands is more important than the number of zeros in his paycheck.

Mora is sold that Comsi's wait won't be long on draft weekend. The positives outweigh the negatives tenfold and teams should be calling to see if they can move up to snag him for their future.

"I think both he and Joesph [Ossai] might not be first-rounders but they'll be top 50 picks," Mora said. "To be a top 50 pick, I mean, my goodness. That's a special player right there."

