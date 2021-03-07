Texas Longhorns Featured In ESPN 'Top Storylines' In Spring

Sark's supervision of the QB competition is obviously central to much of what Texas is able to accomplish this spring ... and beyond. So, two 'compelling stories'' are about to emerge

New head coach Steve Sarkisian came through the "in door'' in January. Four-year starting QB Sam Ehlinger is bound for the "out door'' and the NFL Draft. How the University of Texas deals with those two changes is a running theme through ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach's most compelling storylines to watch for this spring.

ESPN writes of Sarkisian, the former Alabama offensive coordinator who takes over for Tom Herman as the Longhorns boss:

"Sarkisian has said the Longhorns will play with “all gas, no brakes.” Hopefully, they’ll do a better job of slowing down opponents after finishing 61st in the FBS in scoring defense (28.5 points per game) in 2020. And surely Sarkisian will do what his predecessor didn’t and get the ball in Bijan Robinson’s hands as much as possible.''

The Sark angle is ranked as the No. 4 overall storyline in the spring.

And then there is the intriguing position battle for the Longhorns at quarterback. From ESPN:

"Casey Thompson, who is entering his fourth season in the program, took a big step in possibly replacing former starter Sam Ehlinger by throwing four touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 55-23 win over Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Hudson Card, the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 ESPN 300 and an Austin, Texas, native, will get a strong look from Sarkisian as well.''

The QB competition is ranked as the No. 2 storyline in that category.

Sark's supervision of the QB competition is obviously central to much of what Texas is able to accomplish this spring ... and beyond.

Sarkisian’s tenure at Texas is just beginning. So is the QB battle. And LonghornsCountry.com's coverage of it all? We're just getting started, too.