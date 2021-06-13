Longhorns Survive Game 1 To Take 1-0 Lead at Super Regionals

A walk-off double from outfielder Eric Kennedy gave Texas a wild win after nearly blowing the lead in the 9th inning

The Longhorns, behind a typical pitching performance from Ty Madden and late game heroics from Eric Kennedy, took a 1-0 series lead after a 4-3 win vs South Florida in Game 1 of the Super Regional Saturday night behind a rumpus house at Disch-Falk Field.

Madden, who came into the night second in the Big 12 with 110 Strike outs on the season, finished with nine strikeouts against the Bulls while pitching a shutout through 7 IP's. The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year gave Texas fans a performance they have become accustomed to.

In return, the sellout crowd gave him a standing ovation after being replaced by Tanner Witt in the 7th inning, as the performance on the mound was likely Madden's last in front of the home crowd in Austin. The sophomore righty is expected to declare for the MLB Draft, which starts a month from now July 11 in Denver.

The Horns struggled to build a big lead, as South Florida stayed competitive despite being shutout through eight innings and obvious signs of nervousness early on. Redshirt Freshman pitcher Jack Jasiak awkwardly slipped on the mound in the 1st inning behind a loud Texas crowd, but quickly responded to retire the sides despite two runners ISP.

Behind ringing chants of "Zuuuuu," senior first baseman Zach Zubia got the scoring started at the bottom of the 1st inning with a rolling RBI towards third to send Mike Antico home. Antico followed this up with an RBI double in the 2nd to give the Horns an early 2-0 lead.

Texas wouldn't score until the bottom of the 7th, as redshirt freshman shortstop Trey Faltine ignited a much needed spark for the Horns batting order with a lead-off double, his 15th of the season.

A SAC fly later in the inning sent Faltine home and gave the burnt orange a 3-0 lead, which looked solidified for the time being.

South Florida stayed composed despite the early nerves and mistakes. A Bulls team that was predicted to finish last in the American Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll proved why they were AAC champions, as they gave the second seeded Horns a gritty battle.

USF seemed all but ready to go down 0-1 at their first Super Regional in program history, until a solo shot homer at the top of the 9th from redshirt freshman outfielder Daniel Cantu gave the Bulls momentum, narrowing the Texas lead to 3-1.

Tanner Witt, who had thrown four K's since taking over in relief for Madden, then gave up a two-out double in the ninth to sophomore Jacob Eaton. The South Florida infielders' clutch hit gave the Bulls life that seemed nonexistent just an inning before.

With Eaton at second, freshman pinch hitter Drew Brutcher stepped up to the plate with two outs staring him in the face. Brutcher, who has been battling a hand injury, stayed collected and sent a monster two-shot homer down right field to tie the game at three runs apiece, his eighth home run of the season.

The crowd at Disch-Falk grew silent, as they saw their Horns choke a three run lead at the top of the ninth in the blink of an eye.

But Texas wasn't going to let that slide.

In the bottom of the ninth with a runner at second, Eric Kennedy stepped up to the plate. The sophomore drilled a deep double to center field that hit the back wall and gave Texas the win over a South Florida team that many believed had no shot of winning this game.

If Game 1 of this series is any indication, we have some competitive baseball to look forward to.

Game 2 will take place tomorrow, June 13 at Disch-Falk Field once again. The first pitch will be at 8 p.m, as Texas is one win away from advancing to Omaha.

