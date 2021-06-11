2023 QB Arch Manning Headlines A Loaded June 11-13 Recruiting Visit Weekend For Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are in line for a loaded visit weekend, headlined but some of the biggest names from around the country in both the 2022 and 2023 classes

With arguably the biggest recruiting weekend of their entire summer on the horizon, the Texas Longhorns are set to host some of the most talented and biggest names from across the country on the 40 Acres this weekend.

Among those star names, are the likes of 2023 recruits Arch Manning, Rueben Owens, Johntay Cook, and Anthony Hill, as well as coveted 2022 prospects Harold Perkins, Kelvin Banks, Kam Dewberry, and Jacob Sexton, among others.

For new head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co, the opportunity to meet these players on campus will be pivotal for recruiting and cementing the program's vision, as he attempts to move the Longhorns back into national prominence.

READ MORE: Where Do The Longhorns Rank For Elite 2023 DE Jayden Wayne? "Somewhere at the Top"

READ MORE: Top-Rated 2022 DT Recruit Bear Alexander Visits Longhorns

You can view the full list of visitors below (* = unofficial visit):

LB Harold Perkins (2022)

OT Kelvin Banks (2022)*

OT Jacob Sexton (2022)

OT Kam Dewberry (2022) *

DE Zac Swanson (2022)

DL Hero Kanu (2022)*

DL Jmari Monette (2022)*

OG Cole Hutson (2022)*

LB Sebastian Cheeks (2022)

LB Robby Snelling (2022)

ATH Anthony Jones (2022)

DT Kristopher Ross (2022)*

QB Arch Manning (2023) *

RB Rueben Owens (2023) *

WR Johntay Cook (2023) *

DE/OLB Anthony Hill (2023) *

WR Jalen Hale (2023) *

WR Braylon James (2023)*

DL Jordan Renaud (2023) *

LB Jaden Ausberry (2023) *

OG Harris Sewell (2023) *

WR Jaquize Pettway (2023)

ATH Dalton Brooks (2023) *

CB Javien Toviano (2023) *

DE Ashton Porter (2023)*

WR Ashton Cozart (2023)*

CB Jayvon Thomas (2023)*

DE Dylan Spencer (2023)*

WR Carnell Tate (2023)*

S Malik Muhammad (2023) *

S Payton Bowen (2023) *

ATH Markis Deal (2023) *

TE Will Randle (2023) *

QB Cole Welliver (2024) *

CONTINUE READING: Top 2022 LB Recruit Harold Perkins To Visit Longhorns after Canceling USC Trip

Are you excited for the Longhorns star-studded visit weekend?? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook