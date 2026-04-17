How To Watch Texas Softball's Road Challenge vs. Georgia

The Texas Longhorns have run into a rough patch during the regular season, as their last two series have not gone as smoothly as before. The Longhorns have dropped consecutive series, losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide and, most recently, to rival the Oklahoma Sooners.

Even with the recent struggles, the Longhorns are still one of the top teams in the country. Texas finds itself ranked in the top 10, coming in as the No. 8 team in the nation by Softball America on Monday.

The Longhorns sit with a 33-6 overall record and are 10-5 in conference as they prepare to hit the road this weekend for their next conference series. Texas travels to Athens to take on the No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia prepares to host the Longhorns with a 32-11 record, a 9-6 SEC record, and looking to defend its home field with a 21-6 record at home.

How to Watch Texas vs. Georgia

Texas Longhorns infielder Leighann Goode gestures to teammates as she comes to the plate after hitting a home run. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 8 Texas Longhorns and No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs

What: Ranked conference series on the road

When: April 18-20

Where: Jack Turner Softball Stadium, Athens, GA

TV/Streaming: Friday on SEC Network, Saturday on ESPN and Sunday on SEC Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Meet the Opponent

The Bulldogs get set to match up against the Longhorns with one of the top offenses in the conference. As a team, Georgia sits sixth in the SEC in batting average at .354 to go along with 59 home runs, which is in the top 10 in the conference, and averages over seven runs per game.

"Their team's batting average is right around us," head coach Mike White said. "So they got some depth throughout the lineup. "They don't rely on speed, but they're gonna use the short game when they have to, with the squeeze and safety bunts and things like that. So they'll mix it up when they need you to. But they're a pretty experienced program, so they're gonna give us a test."

Georgia has three batters who are batting over .400 and four of whom bat above .300. Pacing the Bulldogs is senior Tyler Ellison with a .436 batting average and 1.289 OPS. The senior also leads the team with 38 RBIs, and her eight home runs are tied for second on the Bulldogs.

Not only do the Bulldogs have their strengths in the batter's box, but also in the circle. Georgia's pitching staff heads into the matchup against the Longhorns with a 3.08 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. Additionally, the Bulldogs' arms have recorded 228 strikeouts and have limited opposing batters to a .253.

"Facing their pitching staff, which has a number of pitchers on it, six pitchers," White said. "Addisen Fisher and Randi Roelling are the two we got to beat if you want to have success out there. But they do have four other pitches that can chime in, and they've used a deep staff as well."

The leading arm of the staff is Addisen Fisher, whose 2.27 ERA and 1.22 WHIP are the lowest numbers on the team. To this point of the season, Fisher has recorded 40 strikeouts and has an opposing batting average of .239.

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