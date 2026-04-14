Texas Softball Takes a Massive Drop in Latest Top 25 Rankings

The Texas Longhorns saved a game on Sunday by taking the final of the Red River Rivalry series over the Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns managed to avoid the sweep and put an end to a four-game losing streak, which dated back to Texas's action last weekend.

However, even with the win on the final game of the series against the Sooners, the Longhorns did ultimately drop the series. The series loss makes it the first time Texas has dropped consecutive conference series this season.

With the Longhorns now hitting a bit of a rough patch in the back half of the regular season, Texas has seen itself drop in the most recent update to the Top 25 rankings.

Texas Slides to the Back Half of the Top 10

Texas Longhorns outfielder Ashton Maloney slaps at the ball in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns, for the majority of the season, had found themselves in the upper half of the Top 10. Texas saw time as the No. 1 team in the country; however, after its series loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide dropped down to No. 4.

Now, after its series loss to Oklahoma, Texas takes a much bigger slide this week in Softball America's Top 25 rankings. With the polls coming out on Monday, the Longhorns have taken a bigger tumble, slotting in at the No. 8 spot.

The Sooners, who entered the Red River Rivalry series as the No. 3 team in the country, have jumped up after taking down the Longhorns. Oklahoma became the new No. 1 team in the country by Softball America's rankings after the rivalry series win.

Oklahoma takes the spot from the previous No. 1 Alabama, which climbed to the top spot after taking down Texas in a conference series a few weeks ago. The Crimson Tide doesn't slide very far as they drop just one rung of the ladder, slotted at No. 2.

Rounding out the top three is the only team not in the SEC, that being the Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 3, who jump up after being ranked No. 5 the week prior.

As Softball America's rankings stand with this week's update, the Longhorns' six losses of the season have come at the hands of the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 teams in the country. Two losses to the Sooners, a pair to the Crimson Tide, and a single loss to the Cornhuskers, which occurred in the opening weekend of the season.

The Longhorns will look to reset and continue to build the bit of momentum they created by winning on Sunday as they head back out on the road. Texas takes a trip to Athens to take on No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs, who jumped one spot after being ranked at No. 14 by Softball America a week ago.

The first game of that road series is set for Saturday, April 18, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

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