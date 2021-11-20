WATCH: Texas' ‘Other Robinson’ Gets TD at West Virginia

Robinson scores in Morgantown. Well, the "other" Robinson did, anyway.

Keilan Robinson, a former Alabama running back under now-Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, was always known for his blazing speed and vision. Fans of the Forty Acres got to see a glimpse of it in the second quarter Saturday in the Longhorns’ game at West Virginia.

Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) trusted the running back to get a first down, and he delivered more. Breaking free of the line of scrimmage, Robinson exploded down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown run, putting the Horns on the board.

West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) is currently leading 21-7 in the middle of the second quarter.

Earlier this week on his radio show "Hey Coach," Alabama coach Nick Saban discussed the transfer of his former running back, saying that Robinson would be "playing a lot" had he stayed for another year with the Crimson Tide.

"That's where sometimes these guys are little short-sighted when they misread sort of what their opportunity really would be if they tried to stay and compete," Saban said.

With the loss of running back Bijan Robinson due to an elbow injury, Sarkisian is relying on the combination of Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson to carry the load. Johnson has seen the bulk of the carries, recording five carries for 18 yards.

Kelian Robinson only has three carries, but has done more with less. Currently, the sophomore has recorded 251 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Texas will begin the third quarter on offense.

