Texas Athletics Announce New Partnership With Anheuser-Busch

Texas and Anheuser-Busch announced a five-year partnership on Thursday afternoon.

Few things in college football are better than tailgating, as the smoky smells of barbecue and cracking of a cold beer permeate the air. 

For Texas Longhorns fans, especially those with an affinity for Bud Light, those gameday tailgating experiences just got a little better, as Texas and Anheuser-Busch announced a partnership on Thursday afternoon.

Anheuser-Busch is set to become the exclusive domestic and craft beer sponsor of The University of Texas Athletics, The University of Texas alumni association - the Texas Exes, and the AT&T Red River Showdown, including non-exclusive sponsorship rights in the ready-to-drink canned cocktails category on a five-year deal.

“We are so grateful for the commitment and support from our friends at Anheuser-Busch and Brown Distributing,” said University of Texas VP and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. “Their passion and pride for Texas Athletics and our Longhorns is such an important part of this. They’re just a fantastic group of folks who are awesome to work with and will absolutely share our devotion to our great Texas fans everywhere. We’re so excited to welcome Anheuser-Busch to Longhorn Nation as an official sponsor.”

Starting Sept. 1, Longhorn fans will be able to purchase limited-edition Longhorns co-branded packaging featuring the iconic ‘Hook `em Horns’ rally cry, available in 16 oz aluminum bottles and 12 oz cans in 12 and 24 packs, available exclusively in the state of Texas.

