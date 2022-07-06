Bijan Robinson was one of two players unanimously selected to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 roster

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is ready to bring the Longhorns "back" in 2023. No surprise, voters believe he'll be the top element to any offensive production in the ground game.

Robinson highlighted Preseason All-Big 12 squad as one of three Longhorns to make the cut. Receiver Xavier Worthy and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also were recognized as preseason standouts for the 2022 season.

Since arriving in Austin, Robinson has blossomed into one of college football's top runners. As a freshman, he rushed for 703 yards and score four touchdowns on 86 carries. A year later, he finished with 1,127 yards off 195 carries and scored 15 touchdowns in just 10 games.

Robinson and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn were the only two players with unanimous selections on the list. Robinson also earned Offensive Player of the Year honors following his 2021 campaign.

Worthy is coming off a career year in his first season on the Forty Acres. In 12 games, the California native recorded 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 15.8 yards per play.

Against Kansas in Week 10, Worthy broke Roy Williams' freshman record in receiving touchdowns with a 33-yard reception from quarterback Hudson Card. Worthy also broke Williams' records in receiving yards (809) and receptions (40) throughout the year.

Worthy finished with four 100-plus receiving games and scored in seven different outings. His best game last fall came against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown in which he tallied nine catches for 271 yards and a pair of scores.

Overshown remains the leader of the Longhorns' defense at middle linebacker. Last season, he recorded 74 total tackles and two sacks in 11 starts. He elected to return for one final season after a woeful 5-7 finish.

Four teams finished with at least four selections with Kansas State leading the way at six. Big 12 champion Baylor finished second with five selections while West Virginia and Iowa State each finished with four.

Of the 10 programs currently in the conference, nine featured at least one selection to the roster. Texas Tech, which is under the direction of new coach and recruiting wiz Joey McGuire, did not have a player selected.

Big 12 Media Days will begin July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

