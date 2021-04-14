Longhorns Baseball Extends Streak to Nine After 4-3 Win Over Nevada

The Texas Longhorns continue their dominating streak of winning as they secured a 4-3 win on Tuesday evening over the Nevada Wolfpack.

The No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team extended their winning streak to nine straight games after defeating the Nevada Wolfpack 4-3 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday night.

Over the course of the nine-game streak, the Longhorns have looked dominant as they swept two conference opponents while also outscoring the opposition 87-21. However, the Wolfpack put up a fight on Tuesday evening as they kept the score close as Texas would go on to win 4-3.

Designated Hitter Ivan Melendez continued his torrid streak with the bat as he plated two RBI in the third inning off of a double to right field. Melendez would add another hit as he ended his night 2-3 at the plate.

Left fielder Eric Kennedy joined Melendez in having a two-hit evening as he brought his season batting average up to .280 and his OPS now sits at an even 1.000.

The midweek pitching for the Longhorns was bailed out by the bats as starter Justin Eckhardt only tossed 3.1 innings in which he gave up one earned run. Eckhardt's season ERA now sits at 6.00. Eckhardt was relived by Palmer Wenzel who also gave an earned run in just one inning of relief.

The Longhorns will host Nevada for another midweek game on Wednesday evening as Texas looks to continue their season-best winning streak. Texas is currently ranked third in the nation and another dominant performance could see their stock rise even further.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen is poised to take the mound on Wednesday for Texas as he will look to shut down the Wolfpack. Hansen has a seasonal ERA of 1.97 through 32.0 innings of work.

