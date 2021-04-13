Ex-Longhorn Durant Goes After 'Drunk Uncle' Shannon Sharpe on Twitter

Ex-Longhorn Kevin Durant had a heated exchange with Fox Sports Analyst Shannon Sharpe on Monday, setting the social media realm on notice

Last week, Brooklyn Nets star and two-time finals MVP Kevin Durant made headlines on the court, returning from a 23-game absence due to a left hamstring sprain.

On Tuesday, the former Longhorn made headlines again—this time off the court. Durant took to Twitter to call out Fox Sports's Shannon Sharpe, who quoted Durant saying that winning championships is “not the end-all, be-all of why I play the game.”

“Kevin Durant thought by winning the title, people would regard him universally as the best player in the NBA,” Sharpe said on Monday's edition of FS1’s “Undisputed”. “Better than even LeBron James. But very few people were willing to go there. And then he’s like…Because he said it. ‘If LeBron James is the GOAT, I beat the GOAT twice and hit the shot in his building. What does that make me?’”

However, there was one problem—it was a fake quote that went viral months ago on Twitter.

“People try to discredit my rings, but honestly I feel like they’re the most valuable of our era,” the tweet in question read. “People argue (LeBron) is the GOAT, but if I beat him in back-to-back finals, then what does that make me?”

Durant then fired back at Sharpe, tweeting a screenshot of Sharpe blocking him on Twitter. This prompted a heated exchange between the two:

The clash ended with the Undisputed co-host wishing Durant good health and a successful end of his season.

On the court, Durant transitioned smoothly to averaging 28.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Durant's Brooklyn Nets currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The new and improved Nets now have Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge. Alongside Durant, the Nets are primed to go far in the playoffs and possibly compete for an NBA championship.

