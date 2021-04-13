NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Ex-Longhorn Durant Goes After 'Drunk Uncle' Shannon Sharpe on Twitter

Ex-Longhorn Kevin Durant had a heated exchange with Fox Sports Analyst Shannon Sharpe on Monday, setting the social media realm on notice
Author:
Publish date:

Last week, Brooklyn Nets star and two-time finals MVP Kevin Durant made headlines on the court, returning from a 23-game absence due to a left hamstring sprain.

On Tuesday, the former Longhorn made headlines again—this time off the court. Durant took to Twitter to call out Fox Sports's Shannon Sharpe, who quoted Durant saying that winning championships is “not the end-all, be-all of why I play the game.”

“Kevin Durant thought by winning the title, people would regard him universally as the best player in the NBA,” Sharpe said on Monday's edition of FS1’s “Undisputed”. “Better than even LeBron James. But very few people were willing to go there. And then he’s like…Because he said it. ‘If LeBron James is the GOAT, I beat the GOAT twice and hit the shot in his building. What does that make me?’”

However, there was one problem—it was a fake quote that went viral months ago on Twitter.

“People try to discredit my rings, but honestly I feel like they’re the most valuable of our era,” the tweet in question read. “People argue (LeBron) is the GOAT, but if I beat him in back-to-back finals, then what does that make me?”

Durant then fired back at Sharpe, tweeting a screenshot of Sharpe blocking him on Twitter. This prompted a heated exchange between the two:

The clash ended with the Undisputed co-host wishing Durant good health and a successful end of his season.

On the court, Durant transitioned smoothly to averaging 28.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Durant's Brooklyn Nets currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

READ MORE: Chris Beard Names John Reilly As Longhorns Strength and Conditioning Coach

READ MORE: Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Starting Guard Andrew Jones Announces Return To Program

The new and improved Nets now have Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge. Alongside Durant, the Nets are primed to go far in the playoffs and possibly compete for an NBA championship.

CONTINUE READING: BREAKING: Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented Kentucky Transfer Devin Askew

Is Kevin Durant right to respond? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

GettyImages-1232293830
Longhorns in the pros

Ex-Longhorn Durant Goes After 'Drunk Uncle' Shannon Sharpe on Twitter

Ex-Longhorn Kevin Durant had a heated exchange with Fox Sports Analyst Shannon Sharpe on Monday, setting the social media realm on notice

IMG_2034 copy
News

Chris Beard Names John Reilly As Longhorns Strength and Conditioning Coach

The University of Texas men's basketball team has found its new strength and conditioning coach, in former Texas Tech strength coach John Reilly.

USATSI_15768342
News

Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Starting Guard Andrew Jones Announces Return To Program

Texas Longhorns Basketball tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard

USATSI_15682552
News

Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented Kentucky Transfer Devin Askew

Chris Beard has landed a talented commitment in the transfer market on Tuesday, in former Kentucky guard Devin Askew

ellis.0
News

Longhorns 2021 Signee Emarion Ellis Follows Shaka Smart To Marquette

The Texas Longhorns have lost yet another 2021 signee following the exit of Shaka Smart, in point guard Emarion Ellis

GettyImages-1312005155
News

"Road Ahead Still Significant" For Jordan Spieth Despite Top-3 Finish At Masters

After a valiant 72-hole effort at Augusta National, former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth still has a long journey ahead to get where he wants to be

E2D39521_581B_4930_A5DC_204018A36132
News

Longhorns Baseball Sweeps Kansas State, Extends Winning Streak to Eight

The Texas Longhorns baseball team just finished a sweep against the Kansas State Wildcats. The implications could mean a lot for Omaha.

GettyImages-1312015161
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth Claims Fifth Top-5 Finish At Masters

Despite a rough start, Spieth finished with a final-round 70, but finished out of contention for his second green jacket