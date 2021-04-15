Longhorns Baseball Extends Winning Streak to 10 After Sweeping Nevada

The Texas Longhorns baseball team is on a tear and it appears that no team is capable of slowing them down. The Horns are now on a 10-game winning streak, their best of the season, and one of the reasons why they are currently the third-ranked team in the nation.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen got the call to start for Texas on Wednesday night in the second game of a two-game midweek series against the Nevada Wolfpack. Hansen looked great early, but eventually, he tossed seven innings of three-run ball. The first run came on a double RBI in the fourth inning, and the majority came in the eighth.

However, Nevada made things interesting as they stormed back in the eighth inning as they scored four runs to tie the game up 5-5 and knocked struggling relief pitcher Palmer Wenzel out of the game. After Wenzel's stint in which he could not record an out, the relief pitcher look will be looking to correct inefficiencies heading into the tougher part of the schedule.

At the plate, the same story occurred once again. Designated hitter Ivan Melendez continued his hitting streak by adding another hit and RBI to his line. Left fielder Eric Kennedy, who had a massive night on Tuesday against Nevada, went 3-4 with a double. To round off the usual suspects, third baseman Cam Williams hit 2-3 with a double on the evening.

Second baseman Mitchell Daly may be the real hero of the evening after he hit an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth for a 6-5 lead over the Wolfpack, a lead that would never be relinquished.

The sweep of Nevada now makes it 10 straight victories for the Longhorns, easily their best streak of the season. Texas had a lot to prove coming into this season with their young core and as of now, they are vastly exceeding expectations.

The Longhorns have solidified themselves as one of the best in college baseball and much of it has to do with the fact that they are incredibly consistent in all three phases of the game: pitching, hitting, and defense.

It is hard to find a hole in their game, as evidenced by the fact that they have dominated every single team they have faced over the course of the last three weeks.

A three-game series against Abilene Christian awaits the Horns this weekend as Texas will host its fifth-straight opponent at UFCU Disch-Falk Field starting on Friday evening.

