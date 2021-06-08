Longhorns Baseball Preview: Texas Will Host South Florida in Super Regional

Texas Longhorns Baseball Will Face South Florida Bulls in theirt first Super Regional since 2018

The Texas Longhorns will be facing the Cinderella-like South Florida Bulls this weekend at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, in what will be their first Super Regional since the 2018 season.

The Bulls will become the seventh 4th-seed ever to advance to a super regional.

South Florida was led through its elite pitching, giving up just four runs or less in every game so far and beating powerhouses like Florida and Miami.

The offense is heavily based on situational hitting. The Bulls manufacture runs by stealing, bunting, and sacrificing flies.

South Florida was 22-26 just a couple of weeks ago, yet it has continued to defy the odds in June. Will this trend continue in Austin next week?

On the other hand, the Texas Longhorns showed how dominant they were this weekend, decisively beating every other team in the regional.

Tristian Stevens, Ty Madden, and Pete Hansen pitched well, leading to wins over Southern, Arizona State, and Fairfield.

The Horns also excelled in hitting during the regional, scoring 10 or more runs in each game. Texas got great production from the entire lineup, and Star DH Ivan Melendez’ bat came alive again after a tough Big 12 tournament loss.

In this series, Texas will be heavy favorites to advance to Omaha. They will be able to pitch Madden Stevens and Hansen this coming weekend which will present challenges for the USF offense.

