Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite Long Snapper Lance St. Louis

The Texas Longhorns added an elite specialist to their commitment list on Monday

Looking to add another specialist to their future roster, the Texas Longhorns landed a commitment from elite long snapper prospect Lance St. Louis out of Willams Field (Gilbert, Az) on Monday afternoon, giving them their ninth commitment of the 2022 class.

"I couldn't be more excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Texas," St. Louis said via Twitter. "I am grateful for the opportunity! Hook 'em."

St. Louis Joins Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson in the 2022 class.

Kohl's Football Kicking Camps, a service that ranks and evaluates specialists such as kickers, punters, and Longsnappers, ranks St. Louis as the No. 2 long snapper in the 2022 class, and as a 'five-star' recruit.

Per the Kohl's evaluation:

"St. Louis continues to display why he is one of the best in the country and has the talent to play for any program in America. He has a rare combination of athleticism and snapping talent. St. Louis recently competed at the Kohl’s Western Showcase and finished the day with an average snap time of .66 seconds. He followed up his strong charting performance by running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash. St. Louis has the talent and drive to play the position for a very long time."

