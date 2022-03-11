Skip to main content

Texas Guard Andrew Jones Earns 'Most Courageous Award'

Jones is one of two college basketball players to earn the honor

Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones has been named a recipient of the 2022 United States Basketball Writers Association’s Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award, the organization announced Friday. 

Jones is one of two college basketball players to earn the award. He's joined by Justin Hardy of Washington University, a Division III school in St. Louis. The two will be honored at the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans this April.

Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones

drew jones

Andrew Jones

USATSI_17753434

Andrew Jones

Hardy is currently battling Stage 4 stomach cancer while still participating in team activities. Jones won his battle with leukemia in Sept. 2019 after being diagnosed during the 2018 season. 

In January, Jones announced plans to use NIL earnings towards funding cancer research in a partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The partnership includes him giving 10 cents of every NIL dollar he receives to the foundation.

The sixth-year senior is Texas' third-leading scorer this season with 10.7 points per game. He leads the team in 3-point makes (49), attempts (126), and second in total steals (35). 

The Longhorns were eliminated from the Big 12 tournament on Thursday after falling to the TCU Horned Frogs, 65-60. Texas held a 20-point lead at one point in the first half, but couldn't finish down the stretch. Jones had five points and two assists.

The Horns will now await to see their seeding in the NCAA tournament.

Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones

jones

Chris Beard and Andrew Jones

beard jones

Chris Beard and Andrew Jones

