Texas Longhorns Week 13 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears

There could be major conference title implications on the line when the Texas Longhorns host the Baylor Bears on Nov. 26.

Last year’s 31-24 loss to the Bears was in the middle of a 6-game losing streak, the worst in program history since 1956.

The Bears enter the 2022 season as the hunted rather than the hunter for the first time in Big 12 history. They are coming off their first Big 12 title in program history and were picked by the media to repeat as conference champions in 2022.

Coach Dave Aranda went 2-7 in his first season as Baylor’s head coach. It is rare for a program to turn around as quickly as Baylor did in Year 2 under Aranda. Do not expect the Bears to fall back down to Earth now that they are operating at a high level.

The Bears lost some talent on both sides of the football, but as long as they have Aranda at the helm, they will put a quality product on the field.

One of the defining characteristics of Baylor’s team in 2021 was their play up front. If you build a program from the inside-out, as Aranda has, you can sustain success at the Power 5 level. Standout play at the lines of scrimmage is expected of the Bears in 2022. That alone should put them back in the conference title race come November.

There is also the added possibility of improved quarterback play. The Bears received quality production from former starter Gerry Bohanon, who threw for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 starts. Bohanon has since transferred to South Florida after Blake Shapen beat him for the starting quarterback job in spring.

Shapen threw for 434 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions in two starts. His 82.1 completion percentage led the Bears to a 21-16 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Bears throughout the week.

Baylor Bears

2021 Record: 12-2 (8-2 in Big 12)

Head coach: Dave Aranda

Aranda is entering his third year as the head coach at Baylor.

Offensive Set: Power Spread

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Returning starters on offense: 5

The Bears finished fourth in the Big 12 with 430.3 yards per game in 2021. There are no concerns for the Bears at quarterback or along the offensive line. The question for them on offense is how well they can replace their talent lost in the backfield and their speed at the perimeter.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Blake Shapen

RB Taye McWilliams

WR Gavin Holmes

WR Josh Cameron

WR-SL Monaray Baldwin

TE Ben Sims*

LT Connor Galvin*

LG Mose Jeffery

C Jacob Gall*

RG Grant Miller*

RT Khalil Keith*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 5

The Bears were third in the Big 12 in total defense a season ago, allowing 347.6 yards per game. Their success on defense deserves the most credit for their conference title run. The front seven should be a strength for the Bears again in 2022. They have some key pieces to replace in the secondary if they want to match last year’s production.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Gabe Hall

NT Siaki Ika*

DT Cole Maxwell*

JACK Garmon Randolph

MLB Dillon Doyle*

WLB Matt Jones*

CB Al Walcott

CB Mark Milton

FS Christian Morgan*

WS Devin Lemear

* denotes returning starter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.