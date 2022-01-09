Texas Women Make it Look Easy vs. UTRGV

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns defeated UT-Rio Grande Valley, 93-58, in a Sunday matinee that would be best described as the Longhorns keeping their muscles warm for Big 12 play.

Texas (11-2, 1-1 in Big 12) scheduled the game with UT-Rio Grande Valley on Friday. The spot became open after Sunday’s game with Baylor was postponed due to COVID-19 issues inside Baylor’s program. UTRGV (5-9, 1-1 in WAC) was available to play because its game with New Mexico State, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID protocols at NMSU.

Plus, Texas wanted to get a game in to get over that 74-61 loss to Texas Tech before getting back into Big 12 action.

By halftime, it was basically over, as Texas held a 48-27 lead. The Longhorns had 10 different players score in the first half, though one of them was not Kyndall Hunter, who didn’t play in the game due to a coach’s decision. Head coach Vic Schaefer ended up playing 12 players, and 11 of them scored.

Hunter wasn’t really needed, though it would have been good for Texas to throw her into the mix, as the Longhorns are trying to rebuild their chemistry now that their roster is back to full strength.

By game’s end, Texas had four players in double figures in scoring — Aliyah Matharu with 18 points (including four 3-pointers), Lauren Ebo with 13, Joanne Allen-Taylor with 13 and LaTasha Lattimore with 10.

The Longhorns are still working freshman forward Aaliyah Moore into the lineup, who missed a month of the season with an ankle injury. Moore played 23 minutes on Sunday, scoring five points but grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds.

Taylor Muff led the Vaqueros with 17 points.

Texas returns to Big 12 action on Wednesday when it hosts Kansas, followed by a Saturday home game against West Virginia. Texas doesn’t take to the road again until it faces Iowa State on Jan. 19.

