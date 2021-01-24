Longhorns Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule Officially Announced

The Texas Longhorns baseball team has high expectations heading into the 2021 season, but can they survive a tough conference slate?

Coming off of a 14-3 campaign that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, David Pierce and the No. 9 ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team has high expectations heading into their new season.

That campaign is set to be a difficult one, however, as Texas sits in the Big 12, which is one of the most competitive conferences in the nation.

The Horns were already set to open the season in the State Farm College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington on February 19 against three top-10 SEC opponents, in the No. 7 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, and the No.6 Ole Miss Rebels.

Texas is also set to face Texas A&M in College Station, BYU in Austin, and make a trip to Houston to take on the Houston Cougars.

On Friday, the conference portion of their already tough schedule was revealed, with Texas opening conference play on March 19 against the Baylor Bears.

Texas will then host the Oklahoma Sooners on the weekend of March 26, followed by a trip to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a three-game series starting April 1.

The most daunting part of the schedule, however, comes on consecutive weekends starting at the end of April, when the Longhorns host the No. 3 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in Austin, before traveling to Fort Worth to take on the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium.

You can view the full conference schedule for the Longhorns below: