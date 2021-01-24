NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Longhorns Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule Officially Announced

The Texas Longhorns baseball team has high expectations heading into the 2021 season, but can they survive a tough conference slate?
Author:
Publish date:

Coming off of a 14-3 campaign that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, David Pierce and the No. 9 ranked Texas Longhorns baseball team has high expectations heading into their new season. 

That campaign is set to be a difficult one, however, as Texas sits in the Big 12, which is one of the most competitive conferences in the nation.

The Horns were already set to open the season in the State Farm College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington on February 19 against three top-10 SEC opponents, in the No. 7 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, and the No.6 Ole Miss Rebels. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Roster Tracker: Texas Transfer DB Heading to SEC

Texas is also set to face Texas A&M in College Station, BYU in Austin, and make a trip to Houston to take on the Houston Cougars.

On Friday, the conference portion of their already tough schedule was revealed, with Texas opening conference play on March 19 against the Baylor Bears. 

Texas will then host the Oklahoma Sooners on the weekend of March 26, followed by a trip to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in a three-game series starting April 1.

READ MORE: Longhorns Offseason Will See a "Shift Philosophically" Under Sarkisian, Becton

The most daunting part of the schedule, however, comes on consecutive weekends starting at the end of April, when the Longhorns host the No. 3 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in Austin, before traveling to Fort Worth to take on the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium.

You can view the full conference schedule for the Longhorns below: 

USATSI_12181050
News

Longhorns Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule Officially Announced

The Texas Longhorns baseball team has high expectations heading into the 2021 season, but can they survive a tough conference slate?

0026717-dqsr-1280x720
News

Longhorns Offseason Will See a "Shift Philosophically" Under Sarkisian, Becton

Steve Sarkisian has set his plans for the Texas Longhorns offseason and spring football programs and has made his intentions to hit the ground running very clear

IMG_3801
News

EXCLUSIVE: Armani Winfield On Texas Longhorns Commitment: 'I'm Loyal To The Soil'

In our 1-on-1 visit, Texas Longhorns commitment Armani Winfield tells Longhorns Country and SI All American of the important of being 'the first' in the Steve Sarkisian era.

USATSI_15139295
News

Longhorns Roster Tracker: Texas Transfer DB Heading to SEC

A former Texas Longhorns defensive back has found a home after entering the transfer portal earlier this week, and he's taking his talents to the SEC.

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
News

Sark Speaks On New Texas Staff: 'I’m Pumped'

The Texas Longhorns officially introduced their new coaching staff on Friday afternoon, with head coach Steve Sarkisian expressing his excitement about the new hires.

Pete-Kwiatkowski (1)
Football

'Timing Right’ For Kwiatkowski to Take Talents to The Forty Acres

New Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski reveals why it was time for him to leave Washington, and take his talents to the Big 12

USATSI_13304961
News

Reports: Former FCS Coach A "Strong Candidate" To Join Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have reportedly found their next linebacker coach, in a former FCS head coach

USATSI_15445806
News

Texas Trip To Iowa State Rescheduled For Mid-February

The Texas Longhorns' upcoming trip to Ames Iowa was rescheduled Friday, with the two teams set to meet in mid-February