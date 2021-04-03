Texas Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 LB Sets Official Visit To Longhorns This Summer

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 National Signing Day now over, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

APRIL 3 5 PM UPDATE: Elite Longhorns outside linebacker target Harold Perkins has reportedly set an official visit date of June 18, adding him to an already extremely talented list of prospects set to visit that weekend.

Perkins will visit alongside 15 other elite prospects, eight of which are uncommitted, including, North Shore (TX) cornerback Dever Harris, Burges (TX) running back Tavorus Jones, Summer Creek (TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Bremond (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Westbrook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson, Ponchatoula (LA) safety Jacoby Matthews, John Paul II (TX) cornerback Terrance Brooks, and Bishop Alemany (CA) linebacker Niuafe Thihalamaka will all make their first official visits to Austin.

Joining that group of uncommitted stars will be the seven current Texas commitments, in Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

The Cypress Texas native is currently choosing between Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, and Florida, among others.

APRIL 2 3 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are once again in the mix of finalists for another talented pass catcher, in St. James Lousiana wideout Shazz Preston, who named Texas in his top-7 on Friday.

One of the top pass catchers in the state of Lousiana for the 2022 recruiting class, Preston has been compared to Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, due to both his ability to play multiple receiver positions and his ability to win one on one contested battles in the air.

Alongside the Horns, Preston also listed LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Miami, and USC in his top-7.

MARCH 29 9:30 AM UPDATE: Just days after announcing the Texas Longhorns among his top-12 finalists, Trussville Alabama defensive end prospect Justice Finkley has set his official visit date to Austin on the weekend of June 25-27.

Finkley announced his intentions to visit the 40 acres on Sunday, in an interview with SI All-American.

"They seem to be genuine," Finkley told SI All-American of Steve Sarkisian and his staff. "I love their staff and how they see me as a 5-tech that can cover in their defense."

The Texas target will also take a visit to Ann Arbor to check out the Michigan Wolverines on June 18.

Finkley also indicated to SI All-American that he is not yet close to making a final decision on his recruitment and that he could wait until as late as the final to make his choice, as he continues to plan more visits throughout the spring and summer.

MARCH 28 8:03 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have landed in the top-6 for one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2022 class, in IMG Academy offensive tackle Aliou Bah. Bah announced the Longhorns amongst his finalists on Sunday night via social media.

Bah, who holds as many as 36 offers, listed the Longhorns alongside Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida, and Oklahoma. Bah plans on taking visits to each of the schools in his top-6, though he has not set a date for his visits as of this report.

MARCH 26 7:05 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are among the finalists for another elite Alabama defensive lineman, in Trussville star Justice Finkley. Finkley is the second big-time defensive lineman prospect in less than a week to add the Longhorns amongst his final schools.

Finkley is not just one of the top recruits in the entire state of Alabama, but one of the top defensive end prospects in the entire country. Alongside the Longhorns, Finkley also listed Alabama, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, USC, Oregon, Stanford, Colorado, and UCF among his top 12.

MARCH 21 4:16 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns found themselves in the mix for yet another big-time defensive lineman product on Friday, when Lakeland Florida High School defensive end Keahnist Thompson listed the program among his final eight schools.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound strongside defensive end is thought to be one of the top defensive end prospects in the state of Florida and holds an impressive list of offers, including at least 16 from Power-Five schools.

Alongside the Longhorns, Thompson also listed Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, USC, Miami, Central Florida, and South Carolina.

MARCH 17 2:15 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns once again find themselves amongst the top finalists for an elite-level offensive line recruit, in St. John Bosco's Earnest Greene.

The Bellflower, California native was the latest in a group of highly-rated offensive lineman to proclaim his interests in Steve Sarkisian's program in his Wednesday Twitter announcement.

Universally rated as one of the top overall guard prospects in the country, Greene has drawn comparisons to Ohio State's Wyatt Davis thanks to his positional versatility, athleticism, side-to-side mobility, and the mental edge he carries along the front.

Alongside the Longhorns, Greene named Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon and USC in his top-10, in no particular order.

MARCH 16 4:30 PM UPDATE: Just weeks after naming the Longhorns among his top-10 schools, top-level Denton Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan put his final list of schools to just three on Tuesday, with Texas firmly in place in the group.