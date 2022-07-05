Skip to main content

REPORT: Big 12 'Deep In Talks' to Add Six Pac-12 Teams

According to reports, the Big 12 could become the first 18-team conference in the near future

Conference realignment is continuing following the departure of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. Now, the Pac-12 is in danger of dissolving in the coming years. 

According to CBS Sports, the Big 12 is in "deep talks" with multiple Pac-12 programs as a way to shore up its membership. The conference recently added BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to combat the losses of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom will leave for the SEC no later than 2025. 

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Big 12 would reach out to Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah due to geographical location. Now, it could be looking to add both Oregon and Washington as well in hopes of fortifying its status as one of the top conferences moving forward. 

"Everything is on the table," one Big 12 source told CBS Sports. 

Both Oregon and Washington reportedly reached out to the Big Ten in hopes of discussing further expansion, but the conference isn't looking to add the two schools as of this time. A source close to the situation tells LonghornsCountry.com that the conference's main goal is to add Notre Dame before extending offers to other programs. 

Another source tells LonghornsCountry.com that should Notre Dame join the conference, the Big Ten would be "intrigued" to add Stanford due to its rivalry with the Fighting Irish. The two programs have played each year since 1997 with Notre Dame holding the all-time 21-13 record. 

Part of the reason the Big 12 could be looking to poach multiple programs from the Pac-12 is due to the conference's future share in media rights. Currently, the Pac-12 is expected to begin negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the coming days. The Pac-12's current deal with Fox and ESPN expires in 2024. Meanwhile, the Big 12's contract with both networks expires in 2025.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

carr 1
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Marcus Carr Named to Canada's U23 National Team

Carr will wear his country's colors for Canada's GLOBL JAM on Tuesday

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sydir Mitchell
Play
Recruiting

Mammoth DL Sydir Mitchell Commits To Texas

The Longhorns stay red hot on the recruiting trail with their latest commitment

By Michael GresserJul 3, 2022
Jul 3, 2022
malik j tex
Play
News

Texas Tryout: Could Longhorns LB Make Cowboys Roster?

The former Texas Longhorns standout is from Mesquite, where he was among the best high school players in the country.

By Mike FisherJul 3, 2022
Jul 3, 2022

Should the Big 12 only look to add the four schools initially listed, it would expand the conference further into the Mountain Time Zone, thus creating "rivalries" in future markets. BYU has a long-standing rivalry with Utah called 'The Holy War' that's been played nearly every season since 1922. The Arizona schools are two hours apart and would bring Phoenix as a major television market. 

Both Oregon and Washington would bring in promising television markets in Portland and Seattle, respectively. The two schools would also add a higher level of respect in terms of postseason success as the Ducks and Huskies remain the only two programs in Pac-12 history to reach the College Football Playoff. 

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the Pac-12's projected annual average value has dropped significantly from $500 million annually (approximately $42 million per school) to $300 million ($30 million) following the departure of USC and UCLA. As for the Big 12, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah all match or succeed the current 12 teams remaining in Big 12 for the start of the 2025 season. 

FanNation.com will keep you up to date with the potential realignment of the Big 12 and the future of the Pac-12 in the coming weeks. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

carr 1
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Marcus Carr Named to Canada's U23 National Team

Carr will wear his country's colors for Canada's GLOBL JAM on Tuesday

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Sydir Mitchell
Recruiting

Mammoth DL Sydir Mitchell Commits To Texas

The Longhorns stay red hot on the recruiting trail with their latest commitment

By Michael GresserJul 3, 2022
malik j tex
News

Texas Tryout: Could Longhorns LB Make Cowboys Roster?

The former Texas Longhorns standout is from Mesquite, where he was among the best high school players in the country.

By Mike FisherJul 3, 2022
5c2d2b7c8c311
Baseball

Longhorns Set to Hire Woody Williams as New Pitching Coach

Williams joins Pierce's staff as the Longhorns retool ahead of 2023.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 2, 2022
IMG_1523
Recruiting

Top TE Duce Robinson: 'Would Be Pretty Fun' To Play With Arch Manning, Longhorns

The nation's best tight end prospect is keeping a close eye on Texas and Arch Manning

By Matt GalatzanJul 1, 2022
Jaquaize-Pettaway
Recruiting

Elite WR Jaquaize Pettaway Has Texas In Final Two Group Ahead Of Decision

One of the nation’s top wide receivers is nearing a decision between the Red River Rivals

By Michael GresserJul 1, 2022
PBBB4AIAUZDITEAZNRWG7EFPDI
Football

Way-Too-Early Game Predictions for Texas vs. Texas Tech

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 1, 2022
e3doshawyaun1wi
Recruiting

Elite DL David Hicks Jr. Has Texas In Top Seven Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 1, 2022