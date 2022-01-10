Longhorns Freshman Jaylon Tyson Commits To Big 12 Rival

Skip to main content
Longhorns Freshman Jaylon Tyson Commits To Texas Tech

Former Longhorns freshman Jaylon Tyson is heading to a Big 12 Rival

After playing in just eight games for the Longhorns through the first few weeks of his freshman season, Texas Longhorns wing Jaylon Tyson abruptly decided to enter the transfer portal last Month.

Now, Tyson has found a new home, landing at his team of choice, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. 

Tyson originally committed to the Longhorns in April shortly after de-committing from Texas Tech after Beard made his way to Austin

Tyson averaged 1.8 points in 6.9 minutes per game in Austin. 

Tyson, who attended John Paul II high school in Plano, Texas, was one of the top small forward prospects in not just the state of Texas, but in the entire nation. 

In his senior season, Tyson led John Paul II in Plano to a 26-2 overall record and a trip to the state semifinals. He also earned first-team all-state and was named as district MVP, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

In his junior season, Tyson averaged 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, leading the Cardinals to a 40-1 record and the school’s first-ever state championship. 

Known for his size, athleticism, and skill with the basketball in his hands, Tyson is a big-bodied wing that can create his own shot, and score from anywhere on the floor. 

Tyson also has the ability as a passer and looked to be poised to thrive in Chris Beard's system with the Longhorns. 

