Longhorn Women Cruise to Victory over TCU, 68-47

Lauren Ebo returns to the lineup and puts together a double-double as Texas prepares for a big two-week stretch in Big 12 play

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns won their third straight Big 12 game, building a double-digit halftime leading and cruising past TCU, 68-47, on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Longhorns (14-3, 4-2 in Big 12) can now sit and wait to see what happens in Sunday’s Iowa State-Baylor game. The Cyclones have a one-game lead in the Big 12, even after the Cyclones lost to Texas on Wednesday. If the Cyclones lose that game then the Longhorns would move into a first-place tie for the conference lead with the Cyclones.

Joanne Allen-Taylor led the way for the Longhorns with 14 points. Lauren Ebo scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double. Ebo missed the Longhorns’ win over Iowa State on Wednesday. With Ebo back, Texas held a 34-18 edge on points in the paint.

Texas also got back guard Audrey Warren, who left the Iowa State game in the fourth quarter after what appeared to be a knee injury, which required help from the Texas training staff to get her off the floor. Warren was ready to go on Saturday, playing 30 minutes and scoring 13 points.

Lauren Heard led TCU (6-9, 2-4) with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Yummy Morris added 11 points.

But, the Horned Frogs held the lead just twice in this game, the last time coming with them up 10-9 with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Longhorns led the rest of the way, as they held the Horned Frogs to 34.8 percent shooting.

The Longhorns had a 38-19 lead at halftime after firing nearly 57 percent from the floor in the second quarter and finishing with a 44 percent field-goal percentage in the first half. Texas forced 13 TCU turnovers and turned those into 10 points, as Aliyah Matharu finished with nine points.

The Longhorns face a two-week stretch that could define whether they can win a Big 12 regular-season title or not. Texas hosts Kansas State on Wednesday, followed by a road trip to Oklahoma next Saturday. The week after, the Longhorns face Baylor on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6, with the first game the pair’s rescheduled game due to Baylor’s COVID-19 pause earlier this month.

