Texas Men, Women Both in Latest Bracketology

If 'March Madness' started today, the Texas women would be a higher seed than the Texas men

The Texas Longhorn men dropped a seed, while the women moved up a seed, after ESPN’s most recent Bracketology 68-team fields were released on Friday.

The men’s field was compiled by Joe Lunardi, while the women’s field was compiled by Charlie Crème.

The Texas men dropped from No. 6 to No. 7 on Friday, as the Longhorns will try to fight their way out of a two-game losing streak when they host Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Longhorns lost to Iowa State, 79-70, last Saturday, and then host lost to Kansas State at home on Tuesday, 66-65. If the tournament started today, Lunardi would have Texas facing No. 10 seed Wake Forest in the West Region.

The Texas women are set to face TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday and are riding a two-game winning streak in Big 12 play, the latest victory coming over No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48. The No. 15 Longhorns moved up to a No. 5 seed in the latest update, where they would face No. 12 Princeton in the Bridgeport Region.

The Longhorns are led by Rori Harmon, who is the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week and was named one of the Top 10 freshmen in the country by ESPN earlier this week.

The Big 12 men had eight teams in the field, while the Big 12 women had six.

Big 12 Men’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 21)

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Princeton

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Iona

No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 7 Seton Hall

East Region (Philadelphia)

No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Marquette

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Weber State

No. 12 TCU/Florida State winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Winthrop

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Wake Forest

Big 12 Women’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 21)

Bridgeport Region

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Princeton

Greensboro Region

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 13 Long Beach State

Wichita Region

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Drexel

No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 8 DePaul

Spokane Region

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 New Mexico State

No. 6 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Texas A&M/USC winner

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.